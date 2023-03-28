TomTom powers over 10 million vehicles with automated driving solutions

TomTom ADAS Map supports over 10 million automated vehicles

TomTom sees robust growth in its automated driving solutions offering with volumes increasing more than twice as fast as the global market in 2022

TomTom now serves over 30 Automotive brands with its ADAS Maps and software



AMSTERDAM, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the geolocation technology specialist, today announced a new milestone for its advanced maps for automated driving (AD). Over ten million automated vehicles (AV) sold by carmakers in North America and Europe are powered by TomTom's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) maps and software. This figure has doubled over the last year, growing more than twice as fast as the global market.

TomTom expects its ADAS Map sales to continue growing

TomTom now serves over 30 Automotive brands with its ADAS maps and software. Over one-third of all new AVs that hit the road are equipped with an ADAS map supported by TomTom.

"Today, we power over ten million automated vehicles on the road with our ADAS maps, winning overall market share in the AV solutions market," said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. "We have consistently outperformed the already strong growth in the market, which is proof of the quality and robustness of our ADAS solutions."

The TomTom ADAS Map provides advanced driver assistance systems with high-quality road information globally, including gradient, lanes, curvature, signs, and speed limits, enabling vehicles to better anticipate the road ahead, improving driver safety, comfort, and vehicle efficiency.

Increased ADAS uptake driven by heightened safety requirements

Recent EU legislation has made intelligent speed assistance (ISA) mandatory for all new vehicle types since July 2022, and mandatory for all new vehicles from July 2024. ISA can use cameras alone to identify speed limits through traffic sign recognition, however, these have limited range and can be obstructed by rain or snow. This makes it difficult for cars to identify and display conditional and variable speed limits, such as speed limits for specific weather conditions or vehicle types. Combining camera input with TomTom's ADAS map data solves these issues. TomTom's map data fuses with the vehicle's ADAS functions to prepare for changing speed limits resulting in greater vehicle safety and efficiency.

EuroNCAP's latest Speed Assist System (SAS) protocol has even higher safety standards than the ISA regulation, awarding vehicles with comprehensive maps and connected service content with higher safety ratings. TomTom's ADAS services can support the 2023 SAS protocol. This includes all conditional speed limits and a wide range of warnings about local hazards, such as accidents ahead, and road features, like road curvatures. To keep up with heightened safety requirements, carmakers increasingly demand technology that achieves the highest level of safety.

"Maps are essential in achieving the level of accuracy that current and future regulation requires and will be central to the future of ADAS and AV applications," Yu Guo, VP Software Engineering, said. "As an industry leader in mapping, we are well positioned to support carmakers, having the most complete assisted and automated driving mapping portfolio in the industry."

TomTom's ISA solution, Virtual Horizon, is used by carmakers globally to be ISA compliant. TomTom's Virtual Horizon is the only all-in-one solution from a single supplier that helps carmakers meet ISA-type approval requirements, covering both the data and a software suite to display the data.

"We have proven to be a reliable partner for carmakers by providing a complete automated driving mapping portfolio that ensures the safest driving experience for drivers," Schoofs added. "With take rates for ADAS forecast to rise, we expect to keep up this momentum over the coming years, cementing TomTom's leading position in this market."

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 4,000 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.

www.tomtom.com

For further Information:

Media:

mediarelations@tomtom.com

Investor Relations:

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd062584-f958-4c75-b0a4-f8489bac83d9