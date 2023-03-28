InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Mar 28

There were 2,409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,374 in the last 365 days.
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) announces that on 27 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|27 March 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,980
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 51.3000
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 51.7400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 51.5670
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,148,619 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,980 GB
Date of purchases: 27 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
|
London Stock
|
Cboe BXE
|
Cboe CXE
|
Turquoise
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
2,980
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 51.7400
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
£ 51.3000
|
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
|
£ 51.5670
Detailed information:
|
Transaction Date
|
Time
|
Time Zone
|
Volume
|
Price (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Transaction ID
|
27/03/2023
|
10:11:01
|
BST
|
51
|
51.3200
|
XLON
|
737291945389667
|
27/03/2023
|
10:24:41
|
BST
|
46
|
51.4200
|
XLON
|
737291945390548
|
27/03/2023
|
10:52:04
|
BST
|
19
|
51.4600
|
XLON
|
737291945392305
|
27/03/2023
|
10:52:04
|
BST
|
59
|
51.4600
|
XLON
|
737291945392306
|
27/03/2023
|
11:00:49
|
BST
|
82
|
51.4600
|
XLON
|
737291945392801
|
27/03/2023
|
11:20:11
|
BST
|
84
|
51.6000
|
XLON
|
737291945393825
|
27/03/2023
|
11:43:00
|
BST
|
72
|
51.5600
|
XLON
|
737291945395113
|
27/03/2023
|
11:55:08
|
BST
|
62
|
51.6400
|
XLON
|
737291945395854
|
27/03/2023
|
12:09:14
|
BST
|
70
|
51.7200
|
XLON
|
737291945396939
|
27/03/2023
|
12:26:53
|
BST
|
68
|
51.7400
|
XLON
|
737291945397733
|
27/03/2023
|
12:48:29
|
BST
|
41
|
51.6800
|
XLON
|
737291945398634
|
27/03/2023
|
12:48:48
|
BST
|
10
|
51.6600
|
XLON
|
737291945398660
|
27/03/2023
|
13:04:31
|
BST
|
80
|
51.7000
|
XLON
|
737291945399333
|
27/03/2023
|
13:22:19
|
BST
|
97
|
51.7000
|
XLON
|
737291945400230
|
27/03/2023
|
13:40:52
|
BST
|
124
|
51.7000
|
XLON
|
737291945401635
|
27/03/2023
|
13:53:11
|
BST
|
14
|
51.7200
|
XLON
|
737291945402479
|
27/03/2023
|
13:53:11
|
BST
|
92
|
51.7200
|
XLON
|
737291945402478
|
27/03/2023
|
14:04:16
|
BST
|
71
|
51.7200
|
XLON
|
737291945403143
|
27/03/2023
|
14:10:17
|
BST
|
91
|
51.7200
|
XLON
|
737291945403658
|
27/03/2023
|
14:21:34
|
BST
|
77
|
51.7400
|
XLON
|
737291945404357
|
27/03/2023
|
14:27:51
|
BST
|
61
|
51.7200
|
XLON
|
737291945404790
|
27/03/2023
|
14:32:35
|
BST
|
75
|
51.7400
|
XLON
|
737291945405835
|
27/03/2023
|
14:36:09
|
BST
|
80
|
51.6200
|
XLON
|
737291945406622
|
27/03/2023
|
14:44:06
|
BST
|
111
|
51.6400
|
XLON
|
737291945407948
|
27/03/2023
|
14:50:13
|
BST
|
90
|
51.6400
|
XLON
|
737291945408961
|
27/03/2023
|
14:54:13
|
BST
|
62
|
51.6800
|
XLON
|
737291945409478
|
27/03/2023
|
15:03:42
|
BST
|
92
|
51.6400
|
XLON
|
737291945410675
|
27/03/2023
|
15:06:12
|
BST
|
65
|
51.6000
|
XLON
|
737291945411130
|
27/03/2023
|
15:10:41
|
BST
|
71
|
51.6000
|
XLON
|
737291945411783
|
27/03/2023
|
15:17:12
|
BST
|
63
|
51.5600
|
XLON
|
737291945412583
|
27/03/2023
|
15:22:25
|
BST
|
70
|
51.5400
|
XLON
|
737291945413229
|
27/03/2023
|
15:30:07
|
BST
|
73
|
51.4600
|
XLON
|
737291945414257
|
27/03/2023
|
15:36:05
|
BST
|
66
|
51.4000
|
XLON
|
737291945414976
|
27/03/2023
|
15:41:16
|
BST
|
65
|
51.3800
|
XLON
|
737291945415785
|
27/03/2023
|
15:47:11
|
BST
|
84
|
51.4200
|
XLON
|
737291945416787
|
27/03/2023
|
15:52:34
|
BST
|
10
|
51.4600
|
XLON
|
737291945417380
|
27/03/2023
|
15:52:34
|
BST
|
62
|
51.4600
|
XLON
|
737291945417381
|
27/03/2023
|
15:57:24
|
BST
|
81
|
51.4400
|
XLON
|
737291945418255
|
27/03/2023
|
16:07:14
|
BST
|
102
|
51.3000
|
XLON
|
737291945419775
|
27/03/2023
|
16:12:00
|
BST
|
70
|
51.3200
|
XLON
|
737291945420421
|
27/03/2023
|
16:18:15
|
BST
|
26
|
51.3600
|
XLON
|
737291945421587
|
27/03/2023
|
16:18:15
|
BST
|
40
|
51.3600
|
XLON
|
737291945421588
|
27/03/2023
|
16:25:05
|
BST
|
110
|
51.3600
|
XLON
|
737291945423184
|
27/03/2023
|
16:28:37
|
BST
|
31
|
51.3800
|
XLON
|
737291945424259
|
27/03/2023
|
16:30:00
|
BST
|
10
|
51.4000
|
XLON
|
737291945424817
