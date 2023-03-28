US$49.5m Debt Financing and Potential Main Market Listing in Iceland

There were 2,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,488 in the last 365 days.
US$49.5m cash injection to bring forward production and cash flow generation at Nalunaq
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Amaroq Minerals Ltd. AMRQAMRQAMRQ, an independent mine development company with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets covering an area of 7,866.85 km2 in Southern Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has agreed non-binding heads of terms, subject to final documentation, for US$49.5 million in debt financing (the "Financing") to accelerate production and cash flow generation at its cornerstone Nalunaq gold development project.
Highlights
Eldur Olafsson, CEO of Amaroq, commented:
"We are very pleased to have successfully arranged this US$49.5 million debt package in addition to our available cash in treasury of US$34 million, to unlock near-term value in the Gold side of our Company. Alongside the $22 million we have secured with GCAM for exploration over our Strategic Metals portfolio, Amaroq has a very exciting future in front of it.
The Financing will enable the transition of activities at Nalunaq from the mining of the Bulk sample and potential toll treatment of ore to the extension of exploration activities, delivering a mineral reserve, and commencing trial mining and ore processing on site prior to starting commercial production.
I would like to thank our investors and debt funding partners for the confidence they have shown in Amaroq and Nalunaq, our flagship gold asset in Greenland, and I look forward to providing more details on the project plans and timescales later this year."
Related Party Transaction
Fossar Investment Bank and Livermore Partners LLC are related parties of Amaroq. Fossar Investment Bank is a company in which Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson, Non-Executive Director of the Company, is Chairman of the Board and indirectly controls over 30% of the capital. Livermore Partners LLC is company in which David Neuhauser, Non-Executive Director of Amaroq Minerals, is Managing Director.
Following completion of the GCAM Transaction, ACAM LP will (through GCAM LP) own a 49% interest in Gardaq ApS, an Amaroq subsidiary, and have the right to appoint two directors to the subsidiary company board. As such, following completion of the GCAM Transaction, ACAM LP will be a related party of the Company.
As such, the elements of the Financing with Fossar Investment Bank (US$1 million), Livermore Partners LLC (US$1 million), and ACAM LP (US$16 million) constitute a Related Party Transaction in accordance with AIM Rule 13.
The Independent Directors, being the Amaroq Directors other than Sigurbjorn Thorkelsson and David Neuhauser, having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, are confident that the terms of the Financing with related parties are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.
Enquiries:
Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO
+354 665 2003
eo@amaroqminerals.com
Eddie Wyvill, Investor Relations
+44 (0)7713 126727
ew@amaroqminerals.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Callum Stewart
Varun Talwar
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod
+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Nick Emerson
Charlie Stephenson
+44 (0) 1483 413500
Camarco (Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Elfie Kent
Charlie Dingwall
+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
For Company updates:
Follow @Amaroq_minerals on Twitter
Follow Amaroq Minerals Inc. on LinkedIn
Further Information:
About Amaroq Minerals
Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets covering 7,866.85km2, the largest mineral portfolio in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.
Inside Information
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("UK MAR"), as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse ("EU MAR").
SOURCE: Amaroq Minerals Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com: