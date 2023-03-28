Submit Release
Burning Rock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR the "Company" or "Burning Rock"))), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2022.

2022 Business Overview and Recent Updates

  • Corporate
    • Listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (the "LSE") by way of a direct listing on November 1, 2022, offering an alternative listing venue in addition to the Nasdaq Global Market.
    • Completed profitability-driven organizational optimization.
  • Early Detection  
    • OverCTM Multi-Cancer Detection Blood Test (MCDBT) obtained Breakthrough Device Designation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2023, the third of its kind globally.
    • THUNDER study for 6-cancer test released on Annals of Oncology in March, 2023, achieving a comparably high sensitivity of 69.1% and a specificity of 98.9% in detecting six cancers, and showing an impressive performance of ELSA-seq using cfDNA in cancer detection and origin prediction.
    • Completed PROMISE study (2,035 participants, 9-cancer test development) in June 2022, continued to carry out PREDICT and PRESCIENT studies (17,000 participants, 22-cancer test development), launched PREVENT study (12,500 subjects, validation) in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Therapy Selection and Minimal Residual Disease (MRD)
    • Gained NMPA approval for a 9-gene panel, the Company's second NMPA-approved product.
    • Presented additional MRD datasets on colorectal and pancreatic cancers at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) in January 2023. "Patient-specific tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis for molecular residual disease (MRD) detection in surgical patients with stages I-IV colorectal cancer (CRC)" and "Patient-specific tumor-informed circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assay predicts cancer recurrence in patients with resected pancreatic cancer".
  • Pharma Services
    • Total value of new contracts entered into during 2022 amounted to RMB250 million, representing a 36% increase from 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB142.2 million (US$20.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing a 3.5% decrease from RMB147.3 million for the same period in 2021.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB72.0 million (US$10.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing a 16.3% decrease from RMB86.0 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in a sharp drop in the number of tests performed.
  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB42.5 million (US$6.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing a 18.1% decrease from RMB51.9 million for the same period in 2021, driven by a decrease of sales volume as affected by the resurgence of COVID-19.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB27.7 million (US$4.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing a 193.2% increase from RMB9.5 million for the same period in 2021, primarily attributable to a further increased testing volume performed for our pharma customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB41.0 million (US$5.9 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, remaining relatively stable compared to RMB42.0 million for the same period in 2021.

Gross profit was RMB101.3 million (US$14.7 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing a 3.9% decrease from RMB105.4 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 71.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 71.5% of the same period in 2021. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 75.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 76.7% during the same period in 2021; gross margin of in-hospital business was 63.5% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 65.9% during the same period in 2021; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 71.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 55.0% during the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in test volume of higher margin projects.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB110.4 million (US$16.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing a 2.8% increase from RMB107.4 million for the same period in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 77.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 72.9% for the same period in 2021.

Operating expenses were RMB318.7 million (US$46.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing a 10.9% decrease from RMB357.5 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by budget control measures and headcount reduction to improve the Company's operating efficiency.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB100.8 million (US$14.6 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing a 10.6% decrease from RMB112.7 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) a decrease in the expenditure for early cancer detection research, and (ii) a decrease in research and development personnel's staff cost, partially offset by an increase in amortized expense on share-based compensation to constantly motivate staff.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB85.2 million (US$12.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing a 17.5% decrease from RMB103.2 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) a decrease in staff cost resulted from the reorganization of the selling department and improvement in operating efficiency; (ii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation; and (iii) a decrease in advertising and marketing fee.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB132.7 million (US$19.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, representing a 6.3% decrease from RMB141.6 million for the same period in 2021, primarily due to (i) a decrease in general and administrative personnel's staff cost; (ii) a decrease in allowance for credit loss in relation to accounts receivables; and (iii) an increase in depreciation expenses for new buildings.

Net loss was RMB216.2 million (US$31.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to RMB251.1 million for the same period in 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB925.3 million (US$134.2 million) as of December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB563.2 million (US$81.7 million) for 2022, representing a 10.9% increase from RMB507.9 million for 2021.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB314.8 million (US$45.6 million) for 2022, remaining relatively stable compared to RMB319.4 million for 2021.
  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB175.3 million (US$25.4 million) for 2022, representing a 6.2% increase from RMB165.1 million for 2021, primarily due to (i) increased demand from existing hospitals and (ii) demand from eight new contracted partner hospitals added to the Company's in-hospital channel in 2022.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB73.2 million (US$10.6 million) for 2022, representing a 212.8% increase from RMB23.4 million for 2021, primarily attributable to increased development and testing services performed for our pharma customers.

Cost of revenues was RMB183.2 million (US$26.6 million) for 2022, representing a 27.5% increase from RMB143.7 million for 2021, primarily due to an increase in cost of revenues for our in-hospital business and pharma research and development services.

Gross profit was RMB380.0 million (US$55.1 million) for 2022, representing a 4.4% increase from RMB364.1 million for 2021. Gross margin decreased to 67.5% for 2022 from 71.7% for 2021.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB411.0 million (US$59.6 million) for 2022, representing a 11.6% increase from RMB368.2 million for 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 73.0% for 2022, compared to 72.5% for 2021.

Operating expenses were RMB1,360.4 million (US$197.2 million) for 2022, representing a 17.2% increase from RMB1,161.2 million for 2021.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB421.9 million (US$61.2 million) for 2022, representing a 14.7% increase from RMB367.9 million for 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in expenditure for early cancer detection research, (ii) an increase in depreciation expenses for new buildings; and (iii) an increase in amortized expense on share-based compensation.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB370.3 million (US$53.7 million) for 2022, representing a 22.2% increase from RMB303.1 million for 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost of sales and marketing personnel in anticipation of the commercialization of our early detection products and pharma research and development services; (ii) an increase in conference fee and marketing fees; and (iii) an increase in amortized expense on share-based compensation.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB568.3 million (US$82.4 million) for 2022, representing a 15.9% increase from RMB490.3 million for 2021, primarily due to (i) an increase in depreciation expenses for new buildings, and (ii) an increase in allowance for credit loss in relation to accounts receivables; and (iii) an increase in amortized expense on share-based compensation.

Net loss was RMB971.2 million (US$140.8 million) for 2022, compared to RMB796.7 million for 2021.

2023 Financial Guidance

We currently expect our full year 2023 revenues to grow approximately 20% over 2022.

Silicon Valley Bank Event

The Company promptly transferred its cash deposits at Silicon Valley Bank to its accounts with other major financial institutions as a result of the Company's regular risk assessment process. No loss was incurred to such deposits. We maintain bank accounts with a diversified set of financial institutions.

Conference Call Information

Burning Rock will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Hong Kong time) on March 28, 2023.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 15 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1cc3eb383ecf42c6969319f9e9cdd02c.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company's investor relations website at http://ir.brbiotech.com or through link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tx2a7ju9.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months via the same link above.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR, whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The company defines non-GAAP gross margin as gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The company believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization reflect the company's ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons.

Selected Operating Data

      For the three months ended      
  March 31,
2021		   June 30,
2021 		  September
30, 2021		   December 31,
2021 		  March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September
30, 2022		   December
31, 2022
Central Laboratory Channel:                              
Number of patients tested 7,716   8,155
   7,808   8,235   7,743   8,060   7,989   6,419
Number of ordering physicians(1) 1,082   1,013   920   917   994   767   897   797
Number of ordering hospitals(2) 303   300   287   306   318   264   257   238

(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.

      As of      
  March
31, 2021		   June 30,
2021 		  September
30, 2021		   December
31, 2021		   March
31, 2022		   June
30, 2022		   September
30, 2022		   December
31, 2022
In-hospital Channel:                              
Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 22   22   24   23   24   25   22   28
Contracted partner hospitals(2) 32   34   34   41   41   43   47   49
Total number of partner hospitals 54   56   58   64   65   68   69   77

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company's products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company's products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.


Selected Financial Data

  For the three months ended
Revenues

 March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2021 		  September
30, 2021		   December
31, 2021 		  March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2022
  (RMB in thousands)  
Central laboratory channel 74,561   79,999   78,817   85,976   74,211   78,597   89,992   71,970
In-hospital channel 28,994   40,502   43,714   51,906   48,957   34,177   49,636   42,526
Pharma research and development channel 3,068   6,778   4,084   9,463   12,356   18,072   15,003   27,741
Total revenues 106,623   127,279   126,615   147,345   135,524   130,846   154,631   142,237


      For the three months ended      
Gross profit

March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2021 		  September
30, 2021		   December 31,
2021 		  March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September
30, 2022		   December
31, 2022
  (RMB in thousands)  
Central laboratory channel 55,212   58,681   58,387   65,985   50,574   57,575   69,991   54,507
In-hospital channel 20,070   29,426   31,111   34,194   33,396   20,012   31,593   26,999
Pharma research and development channel 1,658   2,124   2,098   5,200   3,610   5,015   7,010   19,757
Total gross profit
 76,940   90,231   91,596   105,379   87,580   82,602   108,594   101,263


      For the three months ended      
Share-based compensation expenses

March 31,
2021 		  June 30,
2021 		  September
30, 2021
 		  December 31,
2021
 		  March 31,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   September
30, 2022		   December
31, 2022
  (RMB in thousands)  
Cost of revenues 339   406   267     492     365   441   481   496
Research and development expenses 22,404   20,825   (9,559 )   (4,033 )   12,299   11,923   13,978   14,673
Selling and marketing expenses 2,633   2,809   2,044     2,126     1,774   2,158   2,346   2,247
General and administrative expenses 59,382   59,369   60,803     62,126     65,715   62,615   61,041   74,232
Total share-based compensation expenses
 84,758   83,409   53,555     60,711     80,153   77,137   77,846   91,648


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

  For the three months ended    
  March 31,
2021
 		  June 30,
2021
 		  September 30, 2021
 		  December 31,
2021
 		  March 31, 2022
 		  June 30, 2022
 		  September 30, 2022
 		  December 31, 2022
 		  December 31, 2022
  RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$
Revenues 106,623     127,279     126,615     147,345     135,524     130,846     154,631     142,237     20,622  
Cost of revenues (29,683 )   (37,048 )   (35,019 )   (41,966 )   (47,944 )   (48,244 )   (46,037 )   (40,974 )   (5,940 )
Gross profit 76,940     90,231     91,596     105,379     87,580     82,602     108,594     101,263     14,682  
Operating expenses:                  
Research and development expenses (77,414 )   (108,071 )   (69,649 )   (112,724 )   (119,496 )   (92,112 )   (109,433 )   (100,827 )   (14,619 )
Selling and marketing expenses (55,130 )   (68,058 )   (76,687 )   (103,221 )   (89,211 )   (105,634 )   (90,275 )   (85,174 )   (12,349 )
General and administrative expenses (116,259 )   (116,130 )   (116,304 )   (141,563 )   (141,733 )   (150,316 )   (143,530 )   (132,705 )   (19,240 )
Total operating expenses (248,803 )   (292,259 )   (262,640 )   (357,508 )   (350,440 )   (348,062 )   (343,238 )   (318,706 )   (46,208 )
Loss from operations  (171,863 )   (202,028 )   (171,044 )   (252,129 )   (262,860 )   (265,460 )   (234,644 )   (217,443 )   (31,526 )
Interest income 787     681     958     1,031     1,832     2,685     2,001     2,838     411  
Interest expenses (510 )   (565 )   (367 )   (94 )   119     (29 )   12     -     -  
Other income (expense), net 118     433     20     (372 )   298     127     (189 )   (84 )   (12 )
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 57     (560 )   380     (731 )   (777 )   624     1,337     365     53  
Loss before income tax (171,411 )   (202,039 )   (170,053 )   (252,295 )   (261,388 )   (262,053 )   (231,483 )   (214,324 )   (31,074 )
Income tax (expenses) benefits -     (1,626 )   (424 )   1,151     -     (84 )   -     (1,901 )   (276 )
Net loss (171,411 )   (203,665 )   (170,477 )   (251,144 )   (261,388 )   (262,137 )   (231,483 )   (216,225 )   (31,350 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (171,411 )   (203,665 )   (170,477 )   (251,144 )   (261,388 )   (262,137 )   (231,483 )   (216,225 )   (31,350 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (171,411 )   (203,665 )   (170,477 )   (251,144 )   (261,388 )   (262,137 )   (231,483 )   (216,225 )   (31,350 )
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:                  
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.65 )   (1.96 )   (1.64 )   (2.40 )   (2.50 )   (2.50 )   (2.23 )   （2.11   （0.31
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (1.65 )   (1.96 )   (1.64 )   (2.40 )   (2.50 )   (2.50 )   (2.23 )   （2.11   （0.31
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:                  
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 86,721,263     86,764,260     86,908,975     87,128,297     87,179,752     87,532,539     86,585,322     85,051,882     85,051,882  
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:                  
Foreign currency translation adjustments 14,080     (34,980 )   6,146     (24,726 )   (3,065 )   29,715     20,646     (5,950 )   (863 )
Total comprehensive loss (157,331 )   (238,645 )   (164,331 )   (275,870 )   (264,453 )   (232,422 )   (210,837 )   (222,175 )   (32,213 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (157,331 )   (238,645 )   (164,331 )   (275,870 )   (264,453 )   (232,422 )   (210,837 )   (222,175 )   (32,213 )


Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

  For the year ended
  December 31,
2021
 		  December 31,
2022
 		  December 31,
2022
  RMB RMB US$
Revenues 507,862     563,238     81,662  
Cost of revenues (143,716 )   (183,199 )   (26,561 )
Gross profit 364,146     380,039     55,101  
Operating expenses:      
Research and development expenses (367,858 )   (421,868 )   (61,165 )
Selling and marketing expenses (303,096 )   (370,294 )   (53,688 )
General and administrative expenses (490,256 )   (568,284 )   (82,393 )
Total operating expenses (1,161,210
 )   (1,360,446 )   (197,246 )
Loss from operations  (797,064 )   (980,407 )   (142,145 )
Interest income 3,457     9,356     1,356  
Interest expenses (1,536 )   102     15  
Other income, net 199     152     22  
Foreign exchange loss, net (854 )   1,549     225  
Loss before income tax (795,798 )   (969,248 )   (140,527 )
Income tax expenses (899 )   (1,985 )   (288 )
Net loss (796,697 )   (971,233 )   (140,815 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (796,697 )   (971,233 )   (140,815 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (796,697 )   (971,233 )   (140,815 )
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:      
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (7.65 )   (9.35 )   (1.36 )
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (7.65 )   (9.35 )   (1.36 )
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:      
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 86,883,011     86,584,100     86,584,100  
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:      
Foreign currency translation adjustments (39,480 )   41,346     5,995  
Total comprehensive loss (836,177 )   (929,887 )   (134,820 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited's shareholders (836,177 )   (929,887 )   (134,820 )
                 

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

  As of
  December
31, 2021		   December
31, 2022 		  December
31, 2022
  RMB   RMB   US$
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents 1,431,317   905,451   131,278
Restricted cash 7,795   19,817   2,873
Short-term investments 63,757   -   -
Accounts receivable, net 92,197   109,954   15,942
Contract assets, net 42,391   41,757   6,054
Inventories, net 123,210   130,321   18,895
Prepayments and other current assets, net 60,279   51,462   7,462
Total current assets 1,820,946   1,258,762   182,504
Non-current assets:          
Equity method investment 910   690   100
Convertible note receivable -   5,105   740
Property and equipment, net 325,438   251,829   36,512
Operating right-of-use assets 81,007   48,205   6,989
Intangible assets, net 5,150   1,986   288
Other non-current assets 45,136   20,890   3,029
Total non-current assets 457,641   328,705   47,658
TOTAL ASSETS 2,278,587   1,587,467   230,162
           


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2021
 		  December 31,
2022
 		  December 31,
2022
  RMB RMB US$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable 63,080     50,947     7,387  
Deferred revenue 142,871     147,633     21,405  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 127,892     173,832     25,203  
Customer deposits 972     1,803     261  
Short-term borrowing 2,370     -     -  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 34,999     37,236     5,399  
Total current liabilities 372,184     411,451     59,655  
Non-current liabilities:      
Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 49,316     13,551     1,965  
Other non-current liabilities 11,776     4,124     598  
Total non-current liabilities 61,092     17,675     2,563  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 433,276     429,126     62,218  

Shareholders' equity: 		     
Class A ordinary shares 116     117     17  
Class B ordinary shares 21     21     3  
Additional paid-in capital 4,280,956     4,582,790     664,442  
Treasury stock -     (58,919 )   (8,542 )
Accumulated deficits (2,228,713 )   (3,199,946 )   (463,949 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (207,069 )   (165,722 )   (24,027 )
Total shareholders' equity 1,845,311     1,158,341     167,944  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,278,587     1,587,467     230,162  
                 


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

  For the three months ended
  December 31,
2021
 		  December 31,
2022
 		  December 31,
2022
  RMB RMB     US$
Net cash used in operating activities (112,349 )   (67,707 )   (9,817 )
Net cash used in investing activities (66,970 )   (5,033 )   (730 )
Net cash used in financing activities (6,781 )   (10,074 )   (1,461 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (24,498 )   (5,924 )   (859 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (210,598 )   (88,738 )   (12,867 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,649,710     1,014,006     147,018  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 1,439,112     925,268     134,151  
       


  For the year ended
  December 31,
2021
 		  December 31,
2022
 		  December 31,
2022
  RMB RMB US$
Net cash used in operating activities (477,886 )   (456,808 )   (66,231 )
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 81,697     (7,463 )   (1,082 )
Net cash used in financing activities (52,899 )   (86,238 )   (12,503 )
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (37,006 )   36,665     5,316  
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (486,094 )   (513,844 )   (74,500 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 1,925,206     1,439,112     208,651  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 1,439,112     925,268     134,151  

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

    For the three months ended    
  March 31,
2021
 		  June 30,
2021 		   September
30, 2021 		   December 31,
2021 		   March 31,
2022 		   June 30,
2022 		   September
30, 2022 		   December
31, 2022 
    (RMB in thousands)  
Gross profit:

     
Central laboratory channel 55,212   58,681   58,387   65,985   50,574   57,575   69,991   54,507
In-hospital channel 20,070   29,426   31,111   34,194   33,396   20,012   31,593   26,999
Pharma research and development channel 1,658   2,124   2,098   5,200   3,610   5,015   7,010   19,757
Total gross profit

76,940   90,231   91,596   105,379   87,580   82,602   108,594   101,263
Add: depreciation and amortization:                
Central laboratory channel 117   284   1,254   995   2,553   2,545   3,138   3,609
In-hospital channel 79   113   109   130   93   1,428   2,479   2,449
Pharma research and development channel 10   40   19   856   2,493   4,327   2,805   3,065
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
 206   437   1,382   1,981   5,139   8,300   8,422   9,123
Non-GAAP gross profit：                
Central laboratory channel 55,329   58,965   59,641   66,980   53,127   60,120   73,129   58,116
In-hospital channel 20,149   29,539   31,220   34,324   33,489   21,440   34,072   29,448
Pharma research and development channel 1,668   2,164   2,117   6,056   6,103   9,342   9,815   22,822
Total non-GAAP gross profit 77,146   90,668   92,978   107,360   92,719   90,902   117,016   110,386
Non-GAAP gross margin：                
Central laboratory channel 74.2%   73.7%   75.7%   77.9%   71.6%   76.5%   81.3%   80.8%
In-hospital channel 69.5%   72.9%   71.4%   66.1%   68.4%   62.7%   68.6%   69.2%
Pharma research and development channel 54.4%   31.9%   51.8%   64.0%   49.4%   51.7%   65.4%   82.3%
Total non-GAAP gross margin 72.4%   71.2%   73.4%   72.9%   68.4%   69.5%   75.7%   77.6%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

  For the year ended
  December 31,
2021
 		December 31,
2022
  (RMB in thousands)
RMB
Gross profit:
    
Central laboratory channel 238,265 232,647
In-hospital channel 114,801 112,000
Pharma research and development channel 11,080 35,392
Total gross profit
 364,146 380,039
Add: depreciation and amortization:    
Central laboratory channel 2,650 11,845
In-hospital channel 431 6,449
Pharma research and development channel 925 12,690
Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues
 4,006 30,984
Non-GAAP gross profit：    
Central laboratory channel 240,915 244,492
In-hospital channel 115,232 118,449
Pharma research and development channel 12,005 48,082
Total non-GAAP gross profit 368,152 411,023
Non-GAAP gross margin：    
Central laboratory channel 75.4% 77.7%
In-hospital channel 69.8% 67.6%
Pharma research and development channel 51.3% 65.7%
Total non-GAAP gross margin 72.5% 73.0%

