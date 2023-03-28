Navigating the Booming Niacinamide Market: Key Insights and Strategies

Niacinamide

Niacinamide is the form of vitamin B3, which has a large number of applications in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐍𝐢𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐞?

Niacinamide, also known as nicotinamide or vitamin B3, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays a key role in many biological processes in the body. It is an essential nutrient that the body needs to convert food into energy, and it also helps to maintain healthy skin, nervous system, and digestive system.

Niacinamide is found in a variety of foods, including meat, fish, poultry, dairy products, grains, and vegetables. It can also be taken as a dietary supplement.

In skincare, niacinamide is a popular ingredient because of its ability to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. It is also known to help reduce inflammation and redness, and to regulate sebum production, making it suitable for those with acne-prone skin.

Niacinamide is generally considered safe when taken in recommended doses, although high doses can cause side effects such as flushing, itching, and upset stomach. As with any supplement or skincare ingredient, it's important to talk to your doctor or dermatologist before using niacinamide to make sure it's right for you.

• CAGR: 4.3%

• Current Market Size: USD 546.08 Million

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

𝐍𝐢𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 –

The niacinamide market size was valued at $546.08 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $832.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐢𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 -

Niacinamide has various applications in hospital pharmacies, including:

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Niacinamide is a popular ingredient in topical creams and lotions used to treat skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, and eczema. These products can be compounded by hospital pharmacies for patients with these conditions.

𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬: Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3, and can be used to supplement patients who have a deficiency. Hospital pharmacies can compound niacinamide supplements in various forms such as capsules, tablets, or oral solutions.

𝐀𝐝𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫: Studies have shown that niacinamide can enhance the effectiveness of certain chemotherapy drugs while reducing their side effects. Hospital pharmacies can compound niacinamide supplements for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬: Niacinamide has been shown to reduce the frequency and severity of migraines. Hospital pharmacies can compound niacinamide supplements for patients with this condition.

Treatment of metabolic disorders: Niacinamide has been shown to improve glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in patients with metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes. Hospital pharmacies can compound niacinamide supplements for patients with these conditions.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐍𝐢𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 -

• Brother Enterprises Holding Co., Ltd,

• Evonik Industries AG,

• Fagron Inc,

• Foodchem International Corporation,

• Glossier, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited,

• Koninklijke DSM N.V,

• Lasons India Pvt Ltd,

• Lonza Group,

• Merck KGAA, and Veer Chemie,

• Vertellus.

