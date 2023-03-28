Almond Oil Market Size, Industry Statistics, Growth Projection, Sales Estimation and Business Overview 2022-2027

Almond Oil Market

Almond oil assists in stabilizing blood sugar levels, reducing weight, and inhibiting the risk of various chronic diseases, including cancer.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Almond Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on almond oil market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global almond oil market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2022-2027.

Almond oil is a type of vegetable oil that is extracted from the kernels of almonds. It is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and omega fatty acids which assists in boosting immunity, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, and lowering the risks of diseases, such as cancer and heart problem. It also has anti-cancer properties, as it contains high levels of antioxidants that help to protect cells from damage. It is widely used in skincare products, as it helps to moisturize and soothe dry and irritated skin and can even help to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, it is utilized in cooking, as it has a light, nutty flavor, and a high smoke point, making it a healthy alternative to other cooking oils.

Market Trends:

The rising demand for organic skincare products among the masses is driving the global market. Moreover, growing awareness among individuals about the health benefits of almonds, including their high levels of vitamin E and their ability to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease, is contributing to the demand across the globe. Apart from this, the growing popularity of aromatherapy is fostering the market as almond oil is a popular carrier for essential oils used in aromatherapy. Furthermore, the growing availability of almond oil through e-commerce channels is significantly supporting the demand. Other factors, such as the development of new products and the growing trend of veganism and plant-based diets, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• AOS Products Private Limited

• Ashwin Fine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

• Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.

• Blue Diamond Growers Inc.

• Caloy Company LP

• Dabur India Ltd

• Eden Botanicals

• ESI srl

• Flora Manufacturing & Distributing Ltd.

• Liberty Vegetable Oil Company

• Mountain Ocean Ltd

Almond Oil Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, application and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Sweet Almond Oil

• Bitter Almond Oil

Breakup by Application:

• Food Preparation

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Food Specialty Stores

• Pharmacy

• Cosmetic Discounters

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.

