Global B2B2C Insurance Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, And Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “B2B2C Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the B2B2C insurance global market. As per TBRC’s B2B2C insurance global market forecast, the B2B2C insurance global market size is expected to grow to $5.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

The growth in the B2B2C insurance market is due to the expansion of the automobile industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest B2B2C insurance market share. Major players in the B2B2C insurance market include AXA, Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, Zurich Insurance, Prudential, China Life Insurance.

B2B2C Insurance Market Segments

•By Type: Life Insurance, Non-Life Insurance

•By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

•By End Use Industry: Bank And Financial Institutions, Automotive, Utilities, Retailers, Telecom, Other End Use Industries

•By Geography: The global B2B2C insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) insurance refers to the sale of life and general insurance products and services through non-insurance intermediaries other than traditional insurance intermediaries such as brokers, independent financial advisors, and agents. It also includes the direct sale of insurance to consumers. B2B2C insurance offers both life insurance and general insurance.

The Table Of Content For The B2B2C Insurance Market Include:

1. B2B2C Insurance Market Executive Summary

2. B2B2C Insurance Market Characteristics

3. B2B2C Insurance Market Trends

4. B2B2C Insurance Market Drivers And Restraints

5. B2B2C Insurance Market Size And Growth Rate

25. B2B2C Insurance Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. B2B2C Insurance Market Competitor Landscape

27. B2B2C Insurance Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. B2B2C Insurance Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

