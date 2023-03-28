OFFICE OF THE HAITIAN DIASPORA (ODIHA) LAUNCHES NEW NATIONAL HOTLINE TO ASSIST HAITIAN IMMIGRANTS

THE OFFICE OF THE HAITIAN DIASPORA (ODIHA) ANNOUNCES NEW NATIONAL HOTLINE TO ASSIST ALL HAITIAN IMMIGRANTS.
Our community faces many challenges, but we can overcome those challenges when we work together, when we stand together to help each other.”
— DAVID L. ALEXIS, PRESIDENT ODIHA
MIAMI, NEW YORK, BOSTON, FLORIDA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- THE OFFICE OF THE HAITIAN DIASPORA, (ODIHA)
ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A NATIONAL HOTLINE
(1-877-55-ODIHA) TO ASSIST ALL HAITIAN IMMIGRANTS.
MIAMI, FLORIDA - The Office of the Haitian Diaspora, (ODIHA) located in West Palm Beach, Florida is pleased to announce that ODIHA has launched a new National Hotline (1-877-55-ODIHA) designed to assist members of the Haitian community wherever they may be in the United States.
The purpose of the National Hotline is to help members of the Haitian Diaspora, especially new immigrants arriving from Haiti under President Joseph Biden Humanitarian parole program. It is estimated that some 30,000 Haitians will arrive in the next two years, and immigrants from non-English speaking countries like Haiti often face challenges as they seek to integrate into American society. ODIHA is dedicated to assist in making their integration as seamless as possible by providing them with necessary information in Creole and French about their rights, duties, and how to access certain benefits and programs.
We encourage everyone to share this information with loved ones, family, and friends. “Our community faces many challenges, but we can overcome those challenges if we work together, if we stand together, if we care about each other,” said ODIHA President David L. Alexis during a recent community meeting announcing ODIHA’s National Hotline.
With this new 24-hour National Hotline, members of the Haitian Diaspora will be able to call and find information about many issues important to them. For example, those who arrive in the United States for the first time often need guidance and assistance from how to apply for a social security card to how to register their children in school. ODIHA recognizes the importance of providing services to the community which is one of the reasons why ODIHA continues to work with Federal, State, and local governments on behalf of the Haitian Diaspora. For more information about ODIHA and our programs please visit our website at: ODIHA.ORG.
ODIHA is a 501 (c)(3) organization, and your donation maybe tax deductible. (ODIHA.ORG). For membership information or to volunteer in your community please call 1-877-55-ODIHA or 1-877-556-3442.
Dayana Durocher
Office de la diaspora Haitienne
+1 267-251-5111 email us here
