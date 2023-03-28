Autonomous Trains Market Analysis: Market Trends, Size, Share, And Global Forecast For 2032
The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Trains Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autonomous trains global market. As per TBRC’s autonomous trains market forecast, the global autonomous trains market size is expected to grow to $13.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.
The growth in the autonomous trains global market is due to increased need for a safe, efficient, cheap, fast, and reliable mode of transportation. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest autonomous trains market share. Major players in the autonomous trains global market include Alstom S.A., ABB, Bombardier Transportation, CRRC Transportation, Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries.
Autonomous Trains Market Segments
•By Train Type: Suburban Trains, Tram, Monorail, Subway/Metro, Long Distance Trains
•By Technology: Automatic Train Control (ATC), Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC), European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS), Positive Train Control (PTC)
•By Grade of Automation: GOA1, GOA2, GOA3, GOA4
•By Application: Passenger Train, Freight, Mining
•By Geography: The global autonomous trains market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Autonomous trains are equipped with an automatic train protection (ATP) system, which allows the train to stop automatically at signals while maintaining speed control.
