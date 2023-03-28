Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Overview: Market Value, Share And Growth Analysis

The Business Research Company's Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the insurance brokers & agents market. As per TBRC’s insurance brokers & agents market forecast, the insurance brokers & agents market is expected to grow to $597.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Noth America region is expected to hold the largest insurance brokers & agents global market share. Major players in the insurance brokers & agents global market include Marsh & McLennan, Chubb Limited, Toyota Motor Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Bank of China, Hub International.

Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Segments

• By Type: Insurance Agencies, Insurance Brokers, Bancassurance, Other Intermediaries

• By End User: Corporate, Individual

• By Mode: Online, Offline

• By Insurance: Life Insurance, Property And Casualty Insurance, Health And Medical Insurance

• By Geography: The global insurance brokers & agents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In exchange for compensation, an insurance broker is interested in selling, purchasing, or negotiating various financial products best suited to their individual client's needs. An insurance agent represents their employer by selling, negotiating, or promoting financial products. They work as sales representatives for the company's financial products. An insurance broker represents you as the client, whereas an insurance agent works for the company for which they are employed.

