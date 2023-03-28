Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Overview: Market Value, Share And Growth Analysis
The Business Research Company's Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Insurance Brokers & Agents Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the insurance brokers & agents market. As per TBRC’s insurance brokers & agents market forecast, the insurance brokers & agents market is expected to grow to $597.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.
Noth America region is expected to hold the largest insurance brokers & agents global market share. Major players in the insurance brokers & agents global market include Marsh & McLennan, Chubb Limited, Toyota Motor Corp, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Bank of China, Hub International.
Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Segments
• By Type: Insurance Agencies, Insurance Brokers, Bancassurance, Other Intermediaries
• By End User: Corporate, Individual
• By Mode: Online, Offline
• By Insurance: Life Insurance, Property And Casualty Insurance, Health And Medical Insurance
• By Geography: The global insurance brokers & agents market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
In exchange for compensation, an insurance broker is interested in selling, purchasing, or negotiating various financial products best suited to their individual client's needs. An insurance agent represents their employer by selling, negotiating, or promoting financial products. They work as sales representatives for the company's financial products. An insurance broker represents you as the client, whereas an insurance agent works for the company for which they are employed.
The Table Of Content For The Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Include:
1. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Executive Summary
2. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Characteristics
3. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Trends
4. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Competitor Landscape
27. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Insurance Brokers & Agents Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
Market, Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business