Azentio Software Wins Gold Award for Best Industry Cloud ERP for Manufacturing

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software is pleased to announce that it has been named Gold Winner of the 'Best Industry Cloud ERP for Manufacturing' category at the Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards, held on Saturday 18 March at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE. The prestigious award recognizes organisations' purpose-led innovation and excellence throughout 18 nations in the Middle East and North Africa. This recognition is a testament to Azentio's commitment to providing innovative and reliable cloud ERP solutions that meet the needs of world-class manufacturing enterprises in the MENA region.

Azentio ONEERP Manufacturing Cloud is IR 4.0 compliant and supports digitization for manufacturing businesses in various domains, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and rubber and plastics. It is one of the first ERP platforms in the manufacturing industry to offer a ground-breaking blockchain-enabled Halal industry cloud solution.

The platform provides a fully integrated and collaborative system that merges digital manufacturing and SCM components to address dynamic conditions in the industry value chain and meet changing customer demands. It optimizes business processes for manufacturing, distribution, and financial management through advanced technology, robust software security, and best-in-class scalability.

Suryanarayan Kasichainula, President and Global Head - ERP at Azentio Software, commented, "We are thrilled to be recognized as the 'Best Industry Cloud ERP for Manufacturing' at the Stevie® Awards. At Azentio, we strive to revolutionize how manufacturing enterprises operate in the modern era of cloud technology. Our cutting-edge ERP solutions empower our clients to undergo digital transformation and succeed in today's challenging business landscape."

Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie® Awards, stated, "We were impressed by the capabilities of Azentio ONEERP Manufacturing Cloud, which powers many of the world's mid-market enterprises. This state-of-the-art cloud platform brings together the capabilities of financials, procurement, project management, HR and FP&A onto a unified cloud platform that shares real-time, and is designed with a powerful, people-centric approach. It supports rapid and continuous change while delivering individualized fit for clients at scale, delivering the right tools to unify processes across the organization."

About Azentio Software

Azentio provides mission-critical software products across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and India to banks, Islamic financial institutions and insurance companies. It also provides ERP solutions to mid-market enterprises.

