Athira Pharma Presents Preclinical Data Supporting Therapeutic Potential of Fosgonimeton for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases at AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. ATHA, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today presented preclinical data highlighting the potential therapeutic benefits of fosgonimeton at the AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD).



"New therapeutic strategies for neurodegenerative diseases are urgently needed. Our presentations at AD/PD highlight a wide range of preclinical evaluations demonstrating the ability of fosgonimeton, or its active metabolite fosgo-AM, acting through the HGF/MET system, to address multiple aspects of neurodegeneration," said Kevin Church, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Athira. "These findings include notable neuroprotective, neurotrophic, and anti-inflammatory effects, as well as reduction of disease-related protein pathologies following multiple and varied challenges in models of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's."

Data presented in three poster presentations highlight the effects of fosgonimeton or fosgo-AM, acting through the HGF/MET pathway, demonstrating:

Significant protection from neurite degeneration and cell death in cultures of primary cortical or dopaminergic neurons challenged with several neurological insults central to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease pathologies.

Protection from protein pathologies, including significantly reduced levels of hyperphosphorylated tau in cortical neurons treated with toxic amyloid beta, and significantly lower levels of α-synuclein aggregation in dopaminergic neurons treated with toxic insults.

Significant anti-inflammatory effects on immune cells in vitro and significant procognitive activity in a model of neuroinflammation-induced cognitive impairment in vivo.



The presentations are available on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of the company's website at www.athira.com .

About Athira Pharma, Inc.

Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with its novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates targeting the HGF/MET neurotrophic system for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, Dementia with Lewy bodies and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). For more information, visit www.athira.com . You can also follow Athira on Facebook , LinkedIn , and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram .

