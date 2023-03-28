The Economics of Domiciliary Insurance Market: Size, Share, Trends And Growth Drivers

Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Domiciliary Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the domiciliary insurance market. As per TBRC’s domiciliary insurance market forecast, the domiciliary insurance global market is expected to grow from $66.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

The growth in the domiciliary insurance global market is due to growing geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest domiciliary insurance industry share. Major players in the domiciliary insurance market include Cigna Corporation, AIA Insurance Group, Allianz SE, AXA.

Domiciliary Insurance Market Segments

By Insurance Type: Diseases Insurance, Medical Insurance, Income Protection Insurance, Other Insurance Types

By Coverage Type: Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage

By Demographics: Minors, Adults, Senior Citizen

By Network: Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point Of Services (POS), Health Maintenance Organization (HMOs), Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)

By Service Provider: Private, Public

By Geography: The global domiciliary insurance industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Domiciliary insurance is a type of health insurance in which the policyholder is treated at home but is considered hospitalized. Home-based treatments for an injury, cure, or disease are also covered by health insurance and reimbursed to policyholders.

