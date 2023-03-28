The Business of Genetics: Understanding the Genetic Testing Market

Genetic testing is the study of genes that analyze genetic material in a person's blood sample or from other body fluids obtained from cells.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠?

Genetic testing is a medical test that examines a person's DNA to identify changes or mutations in their genes. This test can help determine an individual's risk of developing certain genetic disorders or passing them on to their offspring. Genetic testing is also used to diagnose certain inherited conditions, guide treatment decisions, and predict the effectiveness of some medications.

•CAGR: 10.1%

• Current Market Size: USD 12 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2019- 2027

• Base Year: 2019

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 -

The global genetic testing market was valued at $12 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $21 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2027.

The genetic testing market refers to the industry of companies that provide genetic testing services and products. This market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by advances in technology, increased awareness of genetic diseases, and a growing demand for personalized medicine.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝19 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global genetic testing market in various ways. On the positive side, the pandemic has created a heightened awareness of the importance of genetic testing in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases, which has driven demand for genetic testing services. Additionally, the pandemic has led to an increased focus on research and development in the healthcare industry, including genetic testing, as companies seek to develop more effective treatments and therapies for COVID-19 and other diseases.

However, the pandemic has also presented challenges to the genetic testing market. The economic downturn resulting from the pandemic has led to budget cuts in healthcare and research, which may limit investment in genetic testing. Moreover, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains and led to shortages of testing equipment and reagents, which has affected the availability of genetic testing services.

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 -

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• ABBOTT laboratories,

• BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. (RAINDANCE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.),

• CSL LTD,

• DANAHER CORPORATION (CEPHEID),

• EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC,

• F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD,

• ILLUMINA, INC,

• MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. (MYRIAD RBM, INC.),

• QIAGEN N.V. (FORMULATRIX, INC.),

• THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬-

Q: 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠? A: Genetic testing is a medical test that analyzes an individual's DNA to identify changes or mutations that may cause or increase the risk of certain genetic disorders or diseases.

Q: 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠? A: There are several types of genetic testing, including diagnostic testing, carrier testing, predictive testing, and newborn screening. Diagnostic testing is used to diagnose a genetic disorder, carrier testing is used to identify individuals who carry a genetic mutation that could be passed on to their children, predictive testing is used to identify an individual's risk of developing a genetic disorder later in life, and newborn screening is used to detect genetic disorders in newborns.

