Bovine Mastitis Market is estimated to be 2.1 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecasted period-By PMI

The report "Bovine Mastitis Market, By Type, By Product, By Route of Administration , By Therapy and By Region – Global Forecast till 2029”.
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The bovine mastitis market technologies market accounted for US$ 1.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%.
The report "Bovine Mastitis Market, By Type (Clinical, and Sub-Clinical), By Product (Antibiotics, and Others), By Route of Administration (Intramammary, and Systemic), By Therapy (Lactating Period and Dry Period (Antibiotics, and Others)) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) – Global Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
• In October 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH introduced a new product for prevention of immunotherapy infections in dairy cattle
the company introduced ‘Lockout,’ a blue colored non antibiotic internal teat sealant used for prevention of further intra-mammary infections in
cattle.
• In August 2019, Elanco announced the agreement to acquire Bayer’s Animal Health Business, which will together provide both the companies a
strong platform for the development of novel treatments for bovine mastitis.
• In February 2020, Merck & Co., Inc. announced the launch of shut out, and a new teat sealant product, for the treatment of bovine mastitis.
Analyst View:
Bovine mastitis has become one of the serious concerns in the dairy industries across the globe. The dairy farmers are facing high monetary losses with the rise in the incidence of this cases in cattle every year. For instance, according to the research article published by the Journal of Dairy Science in 2017, 31 cases of clinical mastitis were reported in 100 cows per year in U.S. dairy herds. The cost was around USD 350 to USD 500 per case.
This includes direct and indirect costs such as diagnostics, milk loss, veterinary services, labor, future milk production losses, and therapeutics, among others. The direct losses due to clinical mastitis are lower, as compared to indirect losses. Also, according to various regional and national estimates, an estimated 10% - 12% of total cost of mastitis per case, is associated with therapeutics. The rise in the incidence of the disease among bovine animals and growing awareness among dairy farmers regarding treatment is fueling the demand for antibiotics in treatment of the condition. This is further augmented by the introduction of non-antibiotic drugs by market players, for bovine mastitis treatment.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global bovine mastitis market accounted for US$ 1.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, end user and region.
• Depending upon type, clinical segment dominates the market due to the rising technology and the increasing demand for various indications.
• Depending upon route of administration the market is segmented into intramammary, and systemic.
• Based on therapy the market is segmented into lactating period and dry period.
• By region, North America dominates the global plasma fractionation market in terms of revenue as compared to other regions for the fact that every year there is an increasing demand. The presence of large scale companies in this region will not just aid the growth of the regional market, but will also influence the growth of the global market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 0.40 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. The market in Europe will derive growth from the increasing number of company collaborations, aimed at the development of innovative treatment options for bovine mastitis in several countries including France, Germany, and the UK.
Competitive Landscape:
• Zoetis
• Merck & Co., Inc
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
• Bayer AG
• Elanco
• Ceva
• West Way Health
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Bovine Mastitis Market:
1. What are the major drivers and challenges facing the bovine mastitis market?
The major drivers of the bovine mastitis market include the increasing demand for milk and milk products, the need for efficient and cost-effective mastitis treatments, and the growing awareness among farmers about the economic impact of the disease. Additionally, the development of novel diagnostic tools and treatment options is driving innovation and growth in the market.
The major challenges facing the bovine mastitis market include the high prevalence of the disease, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance, and the difficulty in developing effective vaccines. Additionally, the cost and complexity of diagnostic tests and treatment options can be a barrier for some farmers, particularly in developing countries. Overall, the bovine mastitis market faces significant challenges, but also offers significant opportunities for innovation and growth.
2. What are the major treatment options available for bovine mastitis, and how do they compare in terms of efficacy, safety, and cost?
The major treatment options for bovine mastitis include antimicrobial therapy, anti-inflammatory therapy, and supportive therapy such as udder hygiene and pain management. Antimicrobial therapy is the most commonly used treatment option and can be administered either systemically or intramammary, depending on the severity of the infection. Anti-inflammatory therapy, such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), can be used to reduce inflammation and pain associated with the infection. Supportive therapy, such as udder hygiene and pain management, can also be effective in reducing the severity of the infection and improving milk quality.
The efficacy, safety, and cost of these treatments can vary depending on the specific medication and the severity of the infection. Antimicrobial therapy is generally considered effective in treating bacterial mastitis, but there is a risk of antimicrobial resistance and the potential for residue in milk if not used appropriately. Anti-inflammatory therapy can be effective in reducing inflammation and pain, but there is a risk of side effects such as gastrointestinal ulcers. Supportive therapy is generally considered safe and cost-effective, but may not be sufficient for severe infections.
3. What are the key trends and developments in the bovine mastitis market, and how will they shape the future of the industry?
The key trends and developments in the bovine mastitis market include the development of novel diagnostic tools and treatment options, increasing awareness of the economic impact of the disease, and the growing emphasis on prevention and management strategies. Additionally, there is a trend towards more sustainable and ethical farming practices, which includes reducing the use of antibiotics and promoting animal welfare.
These trends are likely to shape the future of the bovine mastitis industry by driving innovation in diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments, and encouraging the adoption of more sustainable and effective management strategies. The development of rapid diagnostic tools and targeted therapies can improve the speed and accuracy of mastitis diagnosis and treatment, while the use of vaccines and probiotics can provide more effective prevention strategies. Additionally, the focus on sustainable and ethical farming practices is likely to encourage the development of new technologies and practices that promote animal health and welfare, while also improving milk quality and productivity. Overall, the bovine mastitis market is expected to continue to evolve and grow as new technologies and strategies are developed to address the challenges of this common and costly disease.
