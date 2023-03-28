Psoriatic Arthritis Market is estimated to be 14.8 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.0% Over the forecasted period-By PMI

The report "Psoriatic Arthritis Market, By Drug Class , By Product Type, By Route of Administration, and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
The report "Psoriatic Arthritis Market, By Drug Class (DMARD, NSAIDs, Biologics, and Others), By Product Type (OTC and Prescriptions), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, and Injectable), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029".
Key Highlights:
• In October, 2020, The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has recommended approval for
the expanded use of guselkumab (Tremfya), a monoclonal antibody (mAb) from the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
• In in October 2020, British Association of Dermatologists updated Clinical practice guidelines for biologic therapy for psoriasis.
Analyst View:
Psoriatic arthritis cases are increasing every year. According to a publication by the International Journal of Clinical Rheumatology, psoriatic Arthritis is considered part of the spondylarthritis group, which is present in up to 42% of individuals with psoriasis and up to 15% of patients with psoriasis may have undiagnosed psoriatic arthritis. With the increasing cases there is an increase in the drugs and the diagnosis thereby boosting the psoriatic arthritis market.
Over the past few years there has been an advancement in the development of personalized drug development. This unable to target the exact location, tissue, or the region that needs to be treated. For instance, Otezla is a new drug that has been approved in 2014 for psoriatic arthritis. This drug is an oral phosphodieasterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor that will decreases proinflammatory mediators and increases anti-inflammatory mediators.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global psoriatic arthritis market accounted for US$ 6.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of drug class, product type, route of administration and region.
• Depending upon drug class, DMAR
Ds are projected to dominate the market due to their first-line of treatment, demand, and applicability of corticosteroids, and the forthcoming
launches of key pipeline products, such as upadacitinib, filgotinib, and BMS-986165.
• Depending upon the product type, the Prescription segment is projected to register highest share of the market and are likely to maintain the
lead throughout the forecast period. As most biologics and DMARDs are sold as prescriptions.
• In terms of route of administration, Injectables led the global psoriatic arthritis market, due to the anticipated launches of biologics and biosimilars.
Most biologics are injected through the subcutaneous or intravenous routes.
• By region, North America and Europe, collectively dominates the global psoriatic arthritis market mainly due to the commercial sales of products in
the U.S. In addition, the presence of key manufacturers, proactive government initiatives, favorable reimbursement policies, and a large patient pool
support the psoriatic arthritis treatment market growth. Further the market is expected to grow the fastest in the regions of Asia Pacific due to the
overall economic development, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, increase in disposable income, and rise in consumer awareness.
Competitive Landscape:
• AbbVie Inc.
• Amgen Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson Services
• AstraZeneca plc
• Bausch Health Companies Inc.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Celgene Corporation
• Novartis International AG
• Eli Lilly and Company
• Pfizer
• UCB S.A. Strategic
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by Psoriatic Arthritis Market:
What are the key trends and developments in the psoriatic arthritis market, and how will they shape the future of the industry?
Some of the key trends and developments in the psoriatic arthritis market include the increasing use of biologic drugs, the development of novel therapies targeting specific disease pathways, the growing focus on patient-centered care, and the integration of digital technologies into disease management. These trends are likely to continue shaping the industry in the future, as new therapies and technologies are developed and as the industry strives to improve outcomes and quality of life for psoriatic arthritis patients.
How is the regulatory landscape evolving for psoriatic arthritis treatments, and what impact will this have on market growth and innovation?
The regulatory landscape for psoriatic arthritis treatments is evolving, with increasing emphasis on safety, efficacy, and patient outcomes. Regulatory agencies are requiring more rigorous clinical trials and post-marketing surveillance for new therapies, which can increase development costs and timelines. However, these regulations can also improve patient safety and encourage the development of innovative therapies that meet unmet needs. Additionally, the development of expedited approval pathways for breakthrough therapies can accelerate the introduction of new treatments to market. Overall, the evolving regulatory landscape is likely to promote market growth and innovation in the psoriatic arthritis industry.
What are the unmet needs in the psoriatic arthritis market, and what opportunities exist for new and emerging therapies?
Here are several unmet needs in the psoriatic arthritis market, including the need for more effective and durable treatments, the need for therapies with fewer side effects, and the need for personalized treatment approaches that address the heterogeneity of the disease. Additionally, there is a need for therapies that can address comorbidities associated with psoriatic arthritis, such as cardiovascular disease and depression.
Opportunities for new and emerging therapies include targeting specific disease pathways, developing more personalized treatment approaches, and exploring the potential of novel therapeutic modalities such as gene therapy and cell-based therapies. There is also an opportunity to develop therapies that can be administered orally or topically, as many patients prefer these routes of administration over injectable therapies. Overall, the psoriatic arthritis market offers significant opportunities for innovation and growth, particularly in the development of therapies that can address the unmet needs of patients.
