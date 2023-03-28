Construction Drone Market Outlook – Forecast Market Size, Industry Share, Drivers And Trends For 2023-2032

Construction Drone Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Construction Drone Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Construction Drone Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the construction drone industry. As per TBRC’s construction drone market forecast, the construction drone global market size is expected to grow to $10.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.0%.

The growth in the construction drone global market is due to rapid urbanization. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction drone market share. Major players in the construction drone market include 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., DJI Enterprise, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Insitu Inc.

Construction Drone Market Segments

By Type: Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Wing Drones

By Component: Solution, Services

By Application: Surveying, Inspection, Security And Surveillance, Disaster Recovery, Filming And Photography, Other Applications

By End User: Residential, Commercial, or Industrial

By Geography: The global construction drone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Construction drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that are used for tracking and monitoring the progress of a construction site. The use of drones in construction is a real flying industry.

