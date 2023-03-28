Construction Drone Market Outlook – Forecast Market Size, Industry Share, Drivers And Trends For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Construction Drone Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Construction Drone Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the construction drone industry. As per TBRC’s construction drone market forecast, the construction drone global market size is expected to grow to $10.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.0%.
The growth in the construction drone global market is due to rapid urbanization. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction drone market share. Major players in the construction drone market include 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., DJI Enterprise, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Insitu Inc.
Construction Drone Market Segments
By Type: Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Wing Drones
By Component: Solution, Services
By Application: Surveying, Inspection, Security And Surveillance, Disaster Recovery, Filming And Photography, Other Applications
By End User: Residential, Commercial, or Industrial
By Geography: The global construction drone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Construction drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that are used for tracking and monitoring the progress of a construction site. The use of drones in construction is a real flying industry.
The Table Of Content For The Construction Drone Market Include:
1. Construction Drone Market Executive Summary
2. Construction Drone Market Characteristics
3. Construction Drone Market Trends
4. Construction Drone Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Construction Drone Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Construction Drone Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Construction Drone Market Competitor Landscape
27. Construction Drone Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Construction Drone Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
