Autonomous Navigation Market Outlook: Forecasted Size, Share, Growth Drivers And Industry Trends For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Navigation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autonomous navigation market. As per TBRC’s autonomous navigation global market forecast, the autonomous navigation global market size is expected to grow to $8.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.8%.

The growth in the autonomous navigation global market is due to high demand for robots. North America region is expected to hold the largest autonomous navigation global market share. Major players in the autonomous navigation global market include Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Furuno Electric Co Ltd.

Autonomous Navigation Global Market Segments

• By Solution: Sensing System, Software, Processing Unit

• By Platform: Airborne, Land, Space, Marine, Weapon

• By Application: Commercial, Military and Government

• By Geography: The global autonomous navigation global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous navigation refers to a vehicle's or rover's ability to plan and execute a route without human intervention. The goal of autonomous navigation or guidance is to regulate the vehicle's trajectory so that it stays at a constant distance from the adjacent travel line or to arrange the strips side by side with no overlaps or gaps.

The Table Of Content For The Autonomous Navigation Market Include:

1. Autonomous Navigation Market Executive Summary

2. Autonomous Navigation Market Characteristics

3. Autonomous Navigation Market Trends

4. Autonomous Navigation Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Autonomous Navigation Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Autonomous Navigation Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Autonomous Navigation Market Competitor Landscape

27. Autonomous Navigation Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Autonomous Navigation Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

