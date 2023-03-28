High Frequency Ventilators Market Size is set to Garner Astonishing Revenues of USD 162.1 million by 2031

High Frequency Ventilators Market 2023

The global high-frequency ventilators market is analyzed across types, applications, end-user, and regions.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was accounted for 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟗𝟐.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, and it is estimated to surpass around 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟔𝟐.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟖% from 2022 to 2031.

High frequency ventilators are mechanical ventilators that deliver very small tidal volumes at a high frequency. They are designed to deliver a high rate of breaths per minute, typically more than 100 breaths per minute, in order to provide precise and effective ventilation for patients with respiratory failure. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Rise in the prevalence of lung and respiratory diseases among patients, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma, which also causes postoperative complications after surgery and necessitates a consistent demand for high-frequency ventilators and a surge in preterm birth rates across the world drive the growth of the global High-Frequency Ventilators Market. By application, the neonates segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬?

There are several different types of high-frequency ventilators available, including:

• High-frequency oscillatory ventilators (HFOV): These ventilators use a piston or diaphragm to generate oscillations, which create pressure waves that help to ventilate the lungs.

• High-frequency jet ventilators (HFJV): These ventilators use a jet of gas to deliver high-frequency breaths. The gas is delivered through a small catheter or endotracheal tube.

• High-frequency percussive ventilators (HFPV): These ventilators use a percussive waveform to deliver high-frequency breaths. The waveform is created by a pneumatic device that delivers short bursts of gas at high frequency.

• High-frequency flow interrupters (HFFI): These ventilators interrupt the flow of gas at high frequency to create pressure waves that help to ventilate the lungs.

• High-frequency positive pressure ventilators (HFPPV): These ventilators use positive pressure to deliver high-frequency breaths. The positive pressure helps to recruit collapsed alveoli and improve oxygenation.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Bunnell 436 Lawndale Drive

• Vyaire Medical Inc.

• ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG

• Percussionaire Corp.

• An Inspiration Healthcare Group Company

• Carl Reiner GmbH

• Getinge AB

• BPL Medical Technologies

• General Electric Company

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Type

• High-frequency Oscillatory Ventilator

• High-frequency Jet Ventilator

• High-frequency Percussive Ventilator

• Others

By Application

• Neonates

• Others

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Others

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global high frequency ventilators market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

