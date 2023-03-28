Global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Outlook: Forecasted Market Size, Top Trends And Key Drivers For 2023-2032

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autonomous last mile delivery market. As per TBRC’s autonomous last mile delivery global market forecast, the autonomous last mile delivery market size is expected to grow to $61.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 28.3%.

The growth in the autonomous last mile delivery global market is due to growth of the e-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest autonomous last mile delivery market share. Major players in the autonomous last mile delivery global market include Amazon, DHL International GmbH, DPD Group, Drone Delivery Canada, Flirtey, Flytrex.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Aerial Delivery Drone, Ground Delivery Bots, Self-Driving Trucks And Vans

• By Solution: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Range: Short Range, Long Range

• By Application: Logistics, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Retail, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global autonomous last mile delivery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous last-mile delivery refers to the final stage of the delivery process in which cargo is transported from a transportation hub to its final destination, typically using drones or autonomous vehicles. Various retailers and logistics companies use autonomous last-mile delivery solutions for heavy, medium, and lightweight cargo to reduce delivery time and supply-chain costs.

The Table Of Content For The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Include:

1. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Executive Summary

2. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Characteristics

3. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Trends

4. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Competitor Landscape

27. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

