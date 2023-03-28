Anti-Money Laundering Market Size, Industry Share, Trends And Strategies

Anti Money Laundering Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Anti Money Laundering Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Money Laundering Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the anti-money laundering market. As per TBRC’s anti-money laundering market forecast, the anti-money laundering global market size is expected to grow to $4.5 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5%.

The growth in the anti-money laundering market is due to growing focus on digital payments and internet banking. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti-money laundering market share. Major players in the anti-money laundering global market include NICE Actimize Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Trulioo Inc., ACI Worldwide Inc., SAS Institute Inc.

Anti-Money Laundering Market Segments

• By Product: Compliance Management, Currency Transaction Reporting, Customer Identity Management, Transaction Monitoring.

• By Component: Software, Services.

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Organization size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

• By End-User: BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global anti-money laundering global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anti-money laundering refers to a procedure used by financial institutions, including banks, insurance companies, and gaming and gambling establishments to keep an eye on and stop any unlawful actions that enable money laundering and terrorist financing. To prevent fraudulent and illegal activity surrounding the financial systems banks and financial institutions adhere to a set of policies and regulations for KYC (Know Your Customer) /CDD (Customer Due Diligence), transaction screening, monitoring, and compliance. The anti-money laundering is used to stop the practice of generating income through illegal actions.

