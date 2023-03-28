Autonomous Forklift Market Size, Companies, Share And Industry Trends For 2023-2032

Autonomous Forklift Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Forklift Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autonomous forklift market. As per TBRC’s autonomous forklift global market forecast, the autonomous forklift market size is expected to grow to $9.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The growth in the autonomous forklift global market is due to the increasing demand for automated warehouses. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest autonomous forklift global market share. Major players in the autonomous forklift global market include Hangcha Group Co, Hyster-Yale Material Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KAUP GmbH & Co, Linde Material Handling, Toyota Industries Corporation.

Autonomous Forklift Market Segments

• By Type: Indoor, Outdoor

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

• By Navigation Technology: Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Vision Guidance, Inductive Guidance, Optical Tape Guidance, Other Navigation Technology

• By Application: Manufacturing, Warehousing, Material handling, Logistics and Freight, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global autonomous forklift market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous forklifts are driverless forklifts that use automated guided vehicles and system technology. These forklifts can be used for a variety of tasks, such as lifting, transporting, storing, or carrying loads in warehouses and other locations. Furthermore, this equipment lowers operating costs and increases work efficiency in warehouses.

