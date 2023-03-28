Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Analysis: Size, Share, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autonomous emergency braking market. As per TBRC’s autonomous emergency braking global market forecast, the autonomous emergency braking market size is expected to grow to $87.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.0%.
The growth in the autonomous emergency braking global market is due to the rising number of accidents. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest autonomous emergency braking market share. Major players in the autonomous emergency braking global market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc.
Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Segments
• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles
• By Brake Type: Disc, Drum
• By Technology: Crash Imminent Braking, Dynamic Braking Support
• By System: Low Speed AEB System, Higher Speed AEB System, Pedestrian AEB System
• By Geography: The global autonomous emergency braking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Autonomous emergency braking refers to an automatic braking system that constantly monitors the road. Using this type of system in cars and heavy trucks helps reduce road accidents. Autonomous emergency braking is commonly used in vehicles that automatically apply the brakes if the driver fails to respond to a sudden threat.
The Table Of Content For The Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Include:
1. Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Executive Summary
2. Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Characteristics
3. Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Trends
4. Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Competitor Landscape
27. Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Autonomous Emergency Braking Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
