Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Analysis: Size, Share, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the autonomous emergency braking market. As per TBRC’s autonomous emergency braking global market forecast, the autonomous emergency braking market size is expected to grow to $87.78 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.0%.

The growth in the autonomous emergency braking global market is due to the rising number of accidents. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest autonomous emergency braking market share. Major players in the autonomous emergency braking global market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc.

Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

• By Brake Type: Disc, Drum

• By Technology: Crash Imminent Braking, Dynamic Braking Support

• By System: Low Speed AEB System, Higher Speed AEB System, Pedestrian AEB System

• By Geography: The global autonomous emergency braking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Autonomous emergency braking refers to an automatic braking system that constantly monitors the road. Using this type of system in cars and heavy trucks helps reduce road accidents. Autonomous emergency braking is commonly used in vehicles that automatically apply the brakes if the driver fails to respond to a sudden threat.

