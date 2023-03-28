UAV Flight Training and Simulation Market | Key drivers, business insights and future trends Growth, | AMR

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmanned aerial system (UAV) flight training and simulation can be defined as an imitation of the operation of a real-world system or process associated with UAV flight training. It includes professional training services to obtain certifications through the use of simulators.

Rise in need for virtual simulation solutions, growth in need for commercial drone market, and increased application areas for drones drive the global UAV flight training and simulation market. However, increased adoption of automated UAVs, lack of awareness among end-users, and limited forward field-of-view impedes the market growth. Supportive regulatory framework offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐅𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

L-3 Link Simulation & Training,

Simlat Ltd.,

CAE Inc.,

AeroVironment Inc.,

SELEX Galileo,

Crew Training International Inc.,

MacDonald,

Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.,

Israel Aerospace Industries,

BOSH Global Services Inc.,

SDS International Inc.

The global UAV flight training and simulation market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into SUAVs, high-altitude long endurance (HALE) UAVs, and medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAVs. By application, it is bifurcated into defense and commercial. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

