Denim Market Demand Makes Room for New Growth Story | Todd Snyder, AG Jeans, Madewell

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Denim market to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Denim Market Breakdown by Application (Men, Women, Children) by Type (Washed denim, Stretch denim, Bull denim fabric, Colored denim, Others) by By Distribution Channels (Online, Offline) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Denim market size is estimated to increase by USD 30.5 Billion at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 64.5 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Denim Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Denim market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Todd Snyder (United States), AG Jeans(United States), Madewell (United States), A.P.C. (United States), Naked & Famous Denim (Canada), Polo Ralph Lauren (United States), Bonobos (United States), Outerknown (United States), Uniqlo (Japan), Citizens of Humanity (United States), True Religion (United States), 3Sixteen (United States), Frame (United States), Everlane (United States)
Definition:
The denim market refers to the global industry involved in the production, distribution, and sales of denim products, including jeans, jackets, skirts, shorts, and other clothing items made from denim fabric. The market includes various players such as manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and e-commerce platforms, among others. The denim market is highly competitive and driven by consumer trends, fashion, and innovation. The market is influenced by various factors such as changes in consumer preferences, economic conditions, and advancements in technology. The global denim market is a multi-billion dollar industry and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for denim products in emerging markets and the growing trend of sustainable and ethical fashion.
Market Trends:
Rising Demand for the Denim Shirts
Market Drivers:
Increasing Prevalence of Denim Apparels amongst Younger Generation
Market Opportunities:
Expanding Middle Class Population results in Steady Growth Opportunities
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Denim Market: Washed denim, Stretch denim, Bull denim fabric, Colored denim, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Denim Market: Men, Women, Children
