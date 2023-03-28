Neonatal Infant Care Market Statistics: Industry Size, Growth Drivers And Top Trends For 2023-2032

Neonatal Infant Care Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Neonatal Infant Care Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the neonatal infant care market. As per TBRC’s neonatal infant care market forecast, the neonatal infant care market size is expected to grow to $3.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The growth in the neonatal infant care market is due to rise in the number of premature new born babies. North America region is expected to hold the largest neonatal infant care market share. Major players in the neonatal infant care global market include Atom Medical Corp, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare, Ibis Medical, Medtronic PLC.

Neonatal Infant Care Market Segments

• By Product Type: Thermoregulation Devices, Phototherapy Devices, Monitoring Systems, Neonatal Hearing Screening, Neonatal Infant Resuscitator Devices, Vision Screening, Others Products

• By Prenatal and Fetal Equipment: Ultrasound and Ultrasonography Devices, Fetal Doppler's, Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Fetal Monitors

• By Neonatal Equipment: Infant Warmers and Incubators, Phototherapy Equipment, Neonatal Monitoring Devices and Respiratory Assistance, Monitoring Devices

• By End-User: Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Pediatric and Neonatal Clinics

• By Geography: The global neonatal infant care global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Neonatal infant care is the care or medical assistance given to an infant from the moment it is born until the first month. The care is given to babies who are born prematurely or who are unwell require medical assistance and special care since they have inadequate immunity and organ systems that are not matured enough to survive on their own. Neonatal infant care is used for providing necessary care to infants who are born premature or have a medical condition that needs intensive medical care.

The Table Of Content For The Neonatal Infant Care Market Include:

1. Neonatal Infant Care Market Executive Summary

2. Neonatal Infant Care Market Characteristics

3. Neonatal Infant Care Market Trends

4. Neonatal Infant Care Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Neonatal Infant Care Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Neonatal Infant Care Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Neonatal Infant Care Market Competitor Landscape

27. Neonatal Infant Care Market Opportunities And Strategies

28. Neonatal Infant Care Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

