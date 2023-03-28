Smart Inhalers Market Size is set to Garner Astonishing Revenues of USD 1.1 billion by 2030

Smart Inhalers Market 2023

Increase the prevalence of respiratory disease equally among both men and women, which drives the growth of the global smart inhalers market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart inhalers are advanced inhalers used to manage respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These inhalers are equipped with sensors and wireless connectivity, allowing them to track the usage of the inhaler and monitor the patient's condition in real-time. Smart inhalers work by recording the time and date of each dose, as well as the location and dosage of the medication delivered. This information is transmitted to a mobile application or a cloud-based platform where it can be analyzed by healthcare providers.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was accounted for 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟎.𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, and it is estimated to surpass around 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏.𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟓.𝟏% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in tobacco consumption among men as well as women in developed countries and higher risk of exposure to indoor air pollution are expected to increase the prevalence of respiratory disease equally among both men and women, which drive the growth of the global smart inhalers market. However, the risk of data leakage hinders the market growth. On the other hand, various collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions between pharmaceutical companies and smart inhaler manufacturers present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬?

Smart inhalers have a bright future as they have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Here are some potential future scopes of smart inhalers:

• Improved Patient Outcomes: Smart inhalers can help patients to manage their respiratory diseases more effectively. They provide real-time feedback to patients about their inhaler use, reminding them when to take their medication and how much to take. This can improve medication adherence, resulting in better control of respiratory symptoms and ultimately, improved patient outcomes.

• Personalized Medicine: Smart inhalers can provide doctors with real-time data on their patients' inhaler use, allowing them to tailor treatment plans to individual patients. By analyzing inhaler usage patterns, doctors can identify patients who are not responding well to their current treatment and adjust their medications accordingly.

• Remote Monitoring: Smart inhalers can be used to remotely monitor patients' inhaler use, allowing doctors to monitor their condition and adjust their treatment plans as needed. This is particularly beneficial for patients who live in remote areas or have limited access to healthcare services.

• Improved Research: Smart inhalers can provide researchers with valuable data on medication adherence, inhaler use patterns, and patient outcomes. This data can be used to improve treatment protocols, develop new medications, and conduct clinical trials more efficiently.

• Integration with other Technologies: Smart inhalers can be integrated with other technologies, such as mobile apps, wearables, and telemedicine platforms, to provide a more comprehensive approach to respiratory disease management. For example, patients can receive alerts on their mobile devices when it is time to take their medication, or doctors can use telemedicine platforms to remotely monitor their patients' inhaler use and adjust their treatment plans as needed.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫

• Adherium Limited

• Aptar Group Inc. (Cohero Health Inc.)

• AstraZeneca, Inc.

• Cognita Labs, LLC

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Novartis AG

• OPKO Health Inc.

• Philip Morris International Inc. (Vectura Group Plc)

• Resmed Inc. (Propeller Health)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Product

• Inhalers

• Nebulizers

By Indication

• Asthma

• COPD

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing patient pool, increase in public–private investments, and rise in a number of strategic developments among the key players.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

