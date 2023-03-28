Insurance Market Analysis – Industry Overview and Global Forecast 2032
The Business Research Company’s Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Insurance Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the insurance market. As per TBRC’s insurance market forecast, the insurance market is expected to grow to $8603.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.
The growth in the insurance global market is due to rapid growth in internet penetration and the increased risks associated with internet use for critical transactions. North America region is expected to hold the largest insurance market share. Major players in the insurance global market include Allianz Group, Ping An Insurance, Axa Group, Anthem Inc., China Life Insurance, Centene, People's Insurance Company of China
Insurance Market Segments
• By Type: Life Insurance, Property And Casualty Insurance, Health And Medical Insurance
• By End User: Corporate, Individual
• By Mode: Online, Offline
• Subsegments Covered: Term Life Insurance, Whole Life Insurance, Variable Life Insurance, Equity Indexed Life Insurance, Accidental Death Insurance, Other Life Insurance, Automobile Insurance Carriers, Malpractice/Indemnity Insurance Carriers, Fidelity Insurance Carriers, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Carriers, Homeowners Insurance Carriers, Surety Insurance Carriers, Liability Insurance Carriers, Hospitalization Insurance, Hospital Daily Cash Benefit Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Domiciliary Insurance, Other Health & Medical Insurance
• By Geography: The global insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Insurance is a contract under which an individual or entity receives financial protection or reimbursement/compensation for any damages from an insurance company.
The Table Of Content For The Insurance Market Include:
1. Insurance Market Executive Summary
2. Insurance Market Characteristics
3. Insurance Market Trends
4. Insurance Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Insurance Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Insurance Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Insurance Market Competitor Landscape
27. Insurance Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Insurance Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
