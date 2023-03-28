Digital education publishing market in US to grow at a CAGR of 15.93% from 2020 to 2025: Competitive price of digital educational content will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the digital education publishing market in US is estimated to grow by USD 2.83 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93%, according to Technavio. The competitive price of digital educational content is driving the market growth. Vendors are shifting to digital platforms to reduce operational costs, such as expenditure on raw materials, machinery, and labor. The digital format enables vendors to provide updated content within a short period of time. Students can purchase textbooks directly from the publisher or online distributor through smartphones or computers, thus eliminating middle-men costs in the process. These factors will fuel the growth of the digital education publishing market in US during the forecast period. To understand more about the digital education publishing market in US, request a sample report.

Digital education publishing market in US - Key challenges

Availability of open-source material

Constraints related to the digitization of educational content

Threat from the self-publishing industry

Digital education publishing market in US – Segmentation

The market is segmented into product (digital textbooks, digital assessment books, and others) and end-user (K12, higher education, and corporate and skill-based). The digital textbooks segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. A digital textbook is an e-book that can be used as a substitute for printed textbooks in the K-12, higher education, and corporate segments. The demand for digital textbooks is increasing, as these textbooks are less expensive than printed textbooks. The prices of printed textbooks have increased significantly in recent years. Moreover, digital textbooks can be downloaded on devices such as mobile phones and tablets, which enables students to access educational content according to their convenience. Vendors are also shifting to digital platforms to lower their operational costs. The demand for digital education content publishing will increase during the forecast period, as many higher education institutes will introduce e-learning courses. Factors such as increasing e-learning enrollments and the proliferation of internet-enabled smart devices are also expected to growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Digital education publishing market in US - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as investments in R&D and launching new products. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Cengage Learning Inc. - The company offers learning solutions to higher education, professional, library reference, and school markets. It also offers e-books, print books, test prep, English language teaching, library references, and others.

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers services to authors, researchers, academics, educators, librarians, and readers across the world. It also offers publishing services and publishes imprints, books, journals, and others.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. - The company offers PreK-12 educational content and services. It combines digital innovation and research to make learning more engaging and effective. In addition, the company offers core, supplemental, and intervention solutions, professional services, and assessment.

The report on the digital education publishing market in US provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital education publishing market in US between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the digital education publishing market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the digital education content market size from 2022 to 2027 is USD 42.13 billion at a progressing CAGR of 10.52%. The rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices is notably driving the digital education content market growth, although factors such as increased availability of open educational resources may impede the market growth.

The digital content market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.78% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 694.88 billion. Digital transformation across sectors is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the limitations with regard to content availability may impede the market growth.

Digital Education Publishing Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2020-2021 (%) 14.85 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Cengage Learning Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill Education Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, and Scholastic Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

