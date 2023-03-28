New book is a mixture of soul musings and down-to-earth prose that point people to the immeasurable power within

Libby McGugan invites readers to expand into their whole being with the insights in 'The Power of the Lemon'

GLASGOW, Scotland, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Libby McGugan marks her return to the publishing scene with the release of "The Power of the Lemon" (published by Balboa Press UK), a self-improvement guide designed to help readers expand into their whole being — mind, body, heart and soul — to find their true Self and shape a better world.

This book is a collection of insights that came after years of personal exploration and working with other people to connect with their true self. Here, the author points readers back to the source of fulfilment — their true nature — where they can contribute powerfully to shaping a better experience of life for themselves, the people they love, and future generations. It guides people to see the miracle of the whole human system and how to work with it to live life fully.

"There are so many amazing books out now, pointing people to their inner power. I think the main difference about 'The Power of the Lemon' is its simplicity: it helps simplify our immeasurably complex human system into something that people can relate to and work with in their daily lives," McGugan states.

"The Power of the Lemon" will appeal to those who are ready to look within, beyond the noise of their personal thinking, into their true nature and the power of thought. It is for anyone who is curious about their own expansion, people already on the spiritual path, and those just starting out, who have a sense that there is more to life.

"The Power of the Lemon"

By Libby McGugan

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 136 pages | ISBN 9781982286729

E-Book | 136 pages | ISBN 9781982286736

About the Author

Libby McGugan is an author, inspirational speaker and TEDx speaker, mentor and musician. She is passionate about helping people connect with their true nature, the wisdom of their heart and the blueprint of their soul, so that they can live their best lives freely and fully. Before being called to change careers, she was an emergency medicine consultant and draws on her medical background as a bridge between science and the human spirit. She now guides people to see the miracle of the whole human system and how to work with it to live life fully. Nominated for Best Newcomer in the British Fantasy Awards for her first novel, "The Eidolon," she loves pointing people to a deeper understanding of consciousness through metaphysical storytelling. The screenplay of her first book continues to draw interest from several large production companies. Visit libbymcgugan.me for more information.

Balboa Press UK is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.co.uk/ or call 0-800-014-8647.

