Cheyne Peck announces the release of 'The Suicide Merchant'

DALLAS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The tragedy of giving up on life has become far too common in today's society, largely due to the pressures and scrutiny over social media. Cheyne Peck wanted to create a story that takes people from all walks of life with various problems and put a character in their lives that proves that life can go on beyond tragedy with hope. This inspired him to release "The Suicide Merchant" (published by Archway Publishing).

A supernatural thriller that will have readers on the edge of their seats, this book tells the story of a man named Ben who has a supernatural gift; he has premonitions of people on the verge of committing suicide and uses his premonitions to track down these people and prevent their suicides through a miraculous yet terrifying exchange. However, to complete these exchanges, he must experience their deaths himself. One day, Ben experiences a vision more sinister than any he has had before, the horrifying fate of many before it happens.

"This is a supernatural thriller that addresses a real current problem and offers both hope and a solution, connecting with an otherwise tragic part of our society. It is both relevant and thrilling, filled with drama, purpose and hope," Peck says. He adds, "There are no books like it. Some address the problem but hardly the cause and seldom the solution. This book does all three, wrapped up in a supernatural twist."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Peck answered, "Life has not given up on you. Do not give up on life. There is always someone who cares more than you know." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/841687-the-suicide-merchant

"The Suicide Merchant"

By Cheyne Peck

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 366 pages | ISBN 9781665737937

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 366 pages | ISBN 9781665737920

E-Book | 366 pages | ISBN 9781665738422

About the Author

Born and raised in Santa Clarita, California, with his eleven siblings, Cheyne Peck had an early passion for music. It was not until receiving a copy of "Fahrenheit 451" that he grew an interest in fiction and, later in life, began to focus his attention on writing and storytelling. Peck now resides in Dallas, Texas, with his two daughters and is currently working on his next novel.

