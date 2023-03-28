The Shortlist for the 36th Global Film and Television Huading Awards Ceremony Is Revealed

36th Huading Awards Will Be Held This Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Film Industry Conference (WFIC) is excited to announce the shortlist for the 36th Huading Awards on March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles, California at the Avalon Theater, 1735 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90028. The red carpet will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. followed by the awards ceremony at 5-8 p.m.
In the film category, "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: The Way of Water", and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" are shortlisted for Best Global Film. Colin Farrell, Ricardo Darín and Austin Butler are among the finalists for Best Global Leading Actor, while Michelle Yeoh, Tang Wei and Cate Blanchett are among the finalists for Best Global Leading Actress.
The following includes the shortlist for all of the awards this week:
Best Global Picture
- Everything Everywhere All at Once (US)
-
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany & US)
- Elvis (US)
- Avatar: The Way of Water (US)
Best Global Director
-
Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (US) - Everything Everywhere All at Once
-
Joseph Kosinski (US) - Top Gun: Maverick
-
Steven Spielberg (US) - The Fabelmans
- Santiago Mitre (Argentina) - Argentina, 1985
- Shô Miyake (Japan) - Small, Slow But Steady
Best Global Leading Actor
-
Colin Farrell (Ireland) - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Denis Ménochet (France) - The Beasts
- Austin Butler (US)- Elvis
- Daniel Brühl (Germany & US) - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Ricardo Darín (Argentina) - Argentina, 1985
Best Global Leading Actress
- Cate Blanchett (Australia & US) - Tár
- Tang Wei (China) - Decision to leave
-
Michelle Yeoh (Malaysia) - Everything Everywhere All at Once
-
Ana de Armas (Cuba) - Blonde
-
Michelle Williams (US) - The Fabelmans
Best Global Supporting Actor
-
Ke Huy Quan (US) - Everything Everywhere All at Once
-
Yo-Han Byun (Korea) - Hansan: Rising Dragon
-
Brendan Gleeson (Ireland) - The Banshees of Inisherin
-
Brian Tyree Henry (US - Causeway
-
Judd Hirsch (US) - The Fabelmans
Best Global Supporting Actress
-
Dolly De Leon (Philippines) - Triangle of Sadness
-
Stephanie Hsu (US) - Everything Everywhere All at Once
-
Angela Bassett (US) - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-
Jamie Lee Curtis (US) - Everything Everywhere All at Once
-
Sophie Kauer (UK) - Tár
Best Global Film Newcomer
-
Jalyn Hall (US) Till
-
Frankie Corio (US) Aftersun
-
Lina Arashi (Japan) My Small Land
- Dong-hwi Kim (Korea) In Our Prime
-
Emma Mackey (France) Emily
Best Global Screenwriter
-
Martin McDonagh (UK) The Banshees of Inisherin
-
Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner (US) The Fabelmans
- Todd Field (US) Tár
-
Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (US) Everything Everywhere All at
- Santiago Mitre & Mariano Llinás (Argentina) Argentina, 1985
Best Global Film Producer
-
Ian Stokell, Daniel Brühl et al. (Germany & US) All Quiet on the Western Front
- Axel Kuschevatzky (Argntina) Argentina, 1985
-
Anthony Russo, Joe Russo et al. (US) Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Matsuoka Yuuhiro, Handa Masahiro, Kurihara
- Tadayoshi, Hasegawa Haruhiko et al. (Japan) Small, Slow But Steady
- Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan (US) - Tár
Best Global Cinematography
-
Claudio Miranda (US) Top Gun: Maverick
-
Russell Carpenter (US) Avatar: The Way of Water
-
James Friend (UK) All Quiet on the Western Front
-
Mandy Walker (AU) Elvis
- Javier Juliá (Argentina) Argentina, 1985
Best Global Film Editing
-
Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond (US) Elvis
-
Paul Rogers (US) Everything Everywhere All at Once
-
Eddie Hamilton (US) Top Gun: Maverick
-
Sven Budelmann ( Germany) All Quiet on the Western Front
-
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (US - The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Global Visual Effects
-
Joe Letteri , Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett (US) Avatar: The Way of Water
-
Paresh Amberkar, Jefrin Antony, Bejoy Arputharaj, Prabhakar Balli, Hossein Behradsadr (India) RRR
-
Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, Dan Sudick (US) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
-
Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, Scott R. Fisher (US) - Top Gun: Maverick
- Hark Tsui, Lei Wang, Wenjie Yang, Tae-gyun Kang, Danny S. Kim (China) - The Battle at Lake Changjin: Water Gate Bridge
Best Global Film Song
- Lift Me Up Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hold My Hand Top Gun: Maverick
- Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) Avatar: The Way of Water
- This is A Life Everything Everywhere All at Once
-
Til You're Home A Man Called Otto
Best Global Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye (Tom Berkeley & Ross White)
- Ivalu (Anders Walter & Rebecca Pruzan)
- Snow in September (Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir)
- The Pupils (Alice Rohrwacher & Alfonso Cuarón)
- Nattrikken (Eirik Tveiten、Gaute Lid Larssen)
Best Global Animated Feature Film
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (US)
-
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (US & Mexico)
- The Sea Beast (US)
- Suzume no Tojimari (Japan)
- Minions: The Rise of Gru (US)
TV Awards
Best Global TV Drama
- Better Call Saul Season 6 (US)
- This is going to hurt Season 1 (UK)
- House of the Dragon Season 1 (US)
- The Solitary Gourmet Season 10 (Japan)
- Severance Season 1 (US)
Best Global Daily TV Drama
- The Bold and the Beautiful Season 36 (US)
- The Bay Season 7 (US)
- Home and Away Season 35(AU)
- Emmerdale Season 51 (UK)
- Hollyoaks Season 28 (UK)
Best Global TV Series Director
-
Michael Morris (UK) - Better Call Saul Season 6
- Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel (UK & US) House of the Dragon Season 1
-
Ben Stiller, Aoife McArdle (US) Severance Season 1
-
Takashi Igawa, Ryuichi Kitahata, Go Sasaki, Taiki Nakayama (Japan) The Solitary Gourmet Season 10
-
Bradley Bell (UK) The Bold and the Beautiful Season 36
Best Global Writing for a TV Series
- Vince Gilligan,Peter Gould (US) Better Call Saul Season 6
-
Quinta Brunson ,Brian Rubenstein (US) Abbott Elementary Season 2
-
Taylor Sheridan (US) 1923 Season 1
-
Yoshihiro Taguchi, Yoriko Kodama (Japan) The Solitary Gourmet Season 10
-
Wei Zhang (China)
Best Global TV Series Leading Actor A Dream of Splendor Season 1
-
Bob Odenkirk (US) Better Call Saul Season 6
-
Yutaka Matsushige (Japan) The Solitary Gourmet Season 10
-
Nicholas Ralph (South Africa) All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
-
Kristos Andrews (US) The Bay Season 7
-
Ben Whishaw (UK) This is going to hurt Season 1
Best Global TV Series Leading Actress
-
Quinta Brunson (US) Abbott Elementary Season 2
-
Ji-Won Kim((Korea) My Liberation Notes Season 1
-
Jean Smart (US) Hacks Season 2
-
Davika Hoorne (Thailand) You Are My Heartbeat Season 1
-
Helen Mirren (UK) 1923 Season 1
Global Most Popular Actor in a TV Series
-
Fabien Frankel (UK) House of the Dragon Season 1
-
Jeff Bridges (US) The Old Man Season 1
-
Brandon Sklenar (US) 1923 Season 1
-
Kevin Costner Yellowstone Season 5
-
Steve Martin (US) Only Murders in the Building Season 2
Global Most Popular Actress in a TV Series
- Zendaya Coleman (US) Euphoria Season 2
-
Yifei Liu (Chinese American) A Dream of Splendor Season 1
-
Song Hye-Kyo (Korea) The Glory Season 1
-
Rebecca Armstrong Gap Season 1
- Karrueche Tran（US） The Bay Season 7
Best Global TV Series Supporting Actor
-
Tyler James Williams (US) Abbott Elementary Season 2
-
John Turturro (US) Severance Season 1
-
Henry Winkler (US) Barry Season 2
-
Tom Hardy (UK) Peaky Blinders Season 6
- F. Murray Abraham (US) The White Lotus Season 2
Best Global TV Series Supporting Actress
-
Julia Garner (US) Ozark Season 4
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph (US) Abbott Elementary Season 2
-
Hannah Einbinder (US) Hacks Season 2
-
Jennifer Coolidge (US) The White Lotus Season 2
-
Dan Liu (China) Reset Season 1
Best Global TV Series Producer
-
George Vincent Gilligan Jr. (US) - Better Call Saul Season 6
-
Ryan J. Condal & Jocelyn Diaz (US) - House of the Dragon Season 1
-
Jackie Cohn (US) - Severance Season 1
- Mike White（US) - The White Lotus Season 2
-
Taylor Sheridan & John Linson（US) - 1923 Season 1
For more information, please visit https://huadingawards.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/huadingawardsusa.
About Huading Awards
The Huading Awards were founded in 2007 by the Huading Awards Group. The awards aim to promote Asia's thriving arts and cultural scene, spread Asian culture and help bridge the gap between the Asian and global entertainment industries. These awards are the highest honor given for celebrities' reputations among global audiences, with award shows featuring different themes including public images, film, TV shows, music and fashion.
