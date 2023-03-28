The Shortlist for the 36th Global Film and Television Huading Awards Ceremony Is Revealed

36th Huading Awards Will Be Held This Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The World Film Industry Conference (WFIC) is excited to announce the shortlist for the 36th Huading Awards on March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles, California at the Avalon Theater, 1735 Vine Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90028. The red carpet will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. followed by the awards ceremony at 5-8 p.m.

In the film category, "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: The Way of Water", and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" are shortlisted for Best Global Film. Colin Farrell, Ricardo Darín and Austin Butler are among the finalists for Best Global Leading Actor, while Michelle Yeoh, Tang Wei and Cate Blanchett are among the finalists for Best Global Leading Actress.

The following includes the shortlist for all of the awards this week:

Best Global Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once (US)

Argentina , 1985 ( Argentina )

, 1985 ( ) All Quiet on the Western Front ( Germany & US)

& US) Elvis (US)

Avatar: The Way of Water (US)

Best Global Director

Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (US) - Everything Everywhere All at Once

& (US) - Everything Everywhere All at Once Joseph Kosinski (US) - Top Gun: Maverick

(US) - Top Gun: Maverick Steven Spielberg (US) - The Fabelmans

(US) - The Fabelmans Santiago Mitre ( Argentina ) - Argentina , 1985

) - , 1985 Shô Miyake ( Japan ) - Small, Slow But Steady

Best Global Leading Actor

Colin Farrell ( Ireland ) - The Banshees of Inisherin

( ) - The Banshees of Inisherin Denis Ménochet ( France ) - The Beasts

) - The Beasts Austin Butler (US)- Elvis

Daniel Brühl ( Germany & US) - All Quiet on the Western Front

& US) - All Quiet on the Western Front Ricardo Darín ( Argentina ) - Argentina , 1985

Best Global Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett ( Australia & US) - Tár

& US) - Tár Tang Wei (China) - Decision to leave

- Decision to leave Michelle Yeoh ( Malaysia ) - Everything Everywhere All at Once

( ) - Everything Everywhere All at Once Ana de Armas ( Cuba ) - Blonde

( ) - Blonde Michelle Williams (US) - The Fabelmans

Best Global Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan (US) - Everything Everywhere All at Once

(US) - Everything Everywhere All at Once Yo-Han Byun (Korea) - Hansan: Rising Dragon

(Korea) - Hansan: Rising Dragon Brendan Gleeson ( Ireland ) - The Banshees of Inisherin

( ) - The Banshees of Inisherin Brian Tyree Henry (US - Causeway

(US - Causeway Judd Hirsch (US) - The Fabelmans

Best Global Supporting Actress

Dolly De Leon ( Philippines ) - Triangle of Sadness

( ) - Triangle of Sadness Stephanie Hsu (US) - Everything Everywhere All at Once

(US) - Everything Everywhere All at Once Angela Bassett (US) - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

(US) - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Jamie Lee Curtis (US) - Everything Everywhere All at Once

(US) - Everything Everywhere All at Once Sophie Kauer (UK) - Tár

Best Global Film Newcomer

Jalyn Hall (US) Till

(US) Till Frankie Corio (US) Aftersun

(US) Aftersun Lina Arashi ( Japan ) My Small Land

( ) My Small Land Dong-hwi Kim (Korea) In Our Prime

Emma Mackey ( France ) Emily

Best Global Screenwriter

Martin McDonagh (UK) The Banshees of Inisherin

(UK) The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner (US) The Fabelmans

& (US) The Fabelmans Todd Field (US) Tár

Dan Kwan , Daniel Scheinert (US) Everything Everywhere All at

, (US) Everything Everywhere All at Santiago Mitre & Mariano Llinás ( Argentina ) Argentina , 1985

Best Global Film Producer

Ian Stokell , Daniel Brühl et al. ( Germany & US) All Quiet on the Western Front

, Daniel Brühl et al. ( & US) All Quiet on the Western Front Axel Kuschevatzky (Argntina) Argentina, 1985

Anthony Russo , Joe Russo et al. (US) Everything Everywhere All at Once

, et al. (US) Everything Everywhere All at Once Matsuoka Yuuhiro, Handa Masahiro , Kurihara

, Kurihara Tadayoshi, Hasegawa Haruhiko et al. ( Japan ) Small, Slow But Steady

) Small, Slow But Steady Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan (US) - Tár

Best Global Cinematography

Claudio Miranda (US) Top Gun: Maverick

(US) Top Gun: Maverick Russell Carpenter (US) Avatar: The Way of Water

(US) Avatar: The Way of Water James Friend (UK) All Quiet on the Western Front

(UK) All Quiet on the Western Front Mandy Walker (AU) Elvis

(AU) Elvis Javier Juliá ( Argentina ) Argentina , 1985

Best Global Film Editing

Matt Villa & Jonathan Redmond (US) Elvis

& (US) Elvis Paul Rogers (US) Everything Everywhere All at Once

(US) Everything Everywhere All at Once Eddie Hamilton (US) Top Gun: Maverick

(US) Top Gun: Maverick Sven Budelmann ( Germany ) All Quiet on the Western Front

( ) All Quiet on the Western Front Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (US - The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Global Visual Effects

Joe Letteri , Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon , Daniel Barrett (US) Avatar: The Way of Water

, Richard Baneham, , (US) Avatar: The Way of Water Paresh Amberkar , Jefrin Antony , Bejoy Arputharaj, Prabhakar Balli , Hossein Behradsadr ( India ) RRR

, , Bejoy Arputharaj, , Hossein Behradsadr ( ) RRR Geoffrey Baumann , Craig Hammack , R. Christopher White , Dan Sudick (US) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

, , R. , (US) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ryan Tudhope , Seth Hill , Bryan Litson , Scott R. Fisher (US) - Top Gun: Maverick

, , , (US) - Top Gun: Maverick Hark Tsui, Lei Wang, Wenjie Yang , Tae-gyun Kang, Danny S. Kim (China) - The Battle at Lake Changjin: Water Gate Bridge

Best Global Film Song

Lift Me Up Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hold My Hand Top Gun: Maverick

Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength) Avatar: The Way of Water

This is A Life Everything Everywhere All at Once

Til You 're Home A Man Called Otto

Best Global Short Film

An Irish Goodbye ( Tom Berkeley & Ross White )

& ) Ivalu ( Anders Walter & Rebecca Pruzan )

& ) Snow in September (Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir)

The Pupils (Alice Rohrwacher & Alfonso Cuarón)

Nattrikken (Eirik Tveiten、Gaute Lid Larssen)

Best Global Animated Feature Film

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (US)

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (US & Mexico )

Pinocchio (US & ) The Sea Beast (US)

Suzume no Tojimari ( Japan )

) Minions: The Rise of Gru (US)

TV Awards

Best Global TV Drama

Better Call Saul Season 6 (US)

This is going to hurt Season 1 (UK)

House of the Dragon Season 1 (US)

The Solitary Gourmet Season 10 ( Japan )

) Severance Season 1 (US)

Best Global Daily TV Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful Season 36 (US)

The Bay Season 7 (US)

Home and Away Season 35(AU)

Emmerdale Season 51 (UK)

Hollyoaks Season 28 (UK)

Best Global TV Series Director

Michael Morris (UK) - Better Call Saul Season 6

(UK) - Better Call Saul Season 6 Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes , Clare Kilner , Geeta Vasant Patel (UK & US) House of the Dragon Season 1

, , (UK & US) House of the Dragon Season 1 Ben Stiller , Aoife McArdle (US) Severance Season 1

, (US) Severance Season 1 Takashi Igawa , Ryuichi Kitahata , Go Sasaki , Taiki Nakayama ( Japan ) The Solitary Gourmet Season 10

, , , ( ) The Solitary Gourmet Season 10 Bradley Bell (UK) The Bold and the Beautiful Season 36

Best Global Writing for a TV Series

Vince Gilligan,Peter Gould (US) Better Call Saul Season 6

Quinta Brunson , Brian Rubenstein (US) Abbott Elementary Season 2

, (US) Abbott Elementary Season 2 Taylor Sheridan (US) 1923 Season 1

(US) 1923 Season 1 Yoshihiro Taguchi , Yoriko Kodama ( Japan ) The Solitary Gourmet Season 10

, ( ) The Solitary Gourmet Season 10 Wei Zhang (China)

Best Global TV Series Leading Actor A Dream of Splendor Season 1

Bob Odenkirk (US) Better Call Saul Season 6

(US) Better Call Saul Season 6 Yutaka Matsushige ( Japan ) The Solitary Gourmet Season 10

( ) The Solitary Gourmet Season 10 Nicholas Ralph ( South Africa ) All Creatures Great and Small Season 3

( ) All Creatures Great and Small Season 3 Kristos Andrews (US) The Bay Season 7

(US) The Bay Season 7 Ben Whishaw (UK) This is going to hurt Season 1

Best Global TV Series Leading Actress

Quinta Brunson (US) Abbott Elementary Season 2

(US) Abbott Elementary Season 2 Ji-Won Kim ((Korea) My Liberation Notes Season 1

((Korea) My Liberation Notes Season 1 Jean Smart (US) Hacks Season 2

(US) Hacks Season 2 Davika Hoorne ( Thailand ) You Are My Heartbeat Season 1

( ) You Are My Heartbeat Season 1 Helen Mirren (UK) 1923 Season 1

Global Most Popular Actor in a TV Series

Fabien Frankel (UK) House of the Dragon Season 1

(UK) House of the Dragon Season 1 Jeff Bridges (US) The Old Man Season 1

(US) The Old Man Season 1 Brandon Sklenar (US) 1923 Season 1

(US) 1923 Season 1 Kevin Costner Yellowstone Season 5

Yellowstone Season 5 Steve Martin (US) Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Global Most Popular Actress in a TV Series

Zendaya Coleman (US) Euphoria Season 2

Yifei Liu (Chinese American) A Dream of Splendor Season 1

(Chinese American) A Dream of Splendor Season 1 Song Hye-Kyo (Korea) The Glory Season 1

(Korea) The Glory Season 1 Rebecca Armstrong Gap Season 1

Gap Season 1 Karrueche Tran（US） The Bay Season 7

Best Global TV Series Supporting Actor

Tyler James Williams (US) Abbott Elementary Season 2

(US) Abbott Elementary Season 2 John Turturro (US) Severance Season 1

(US) Severance Season 1 Henry Winkler (US) Barry Season 2

(US) Barry Season 2 Tom Hardy (UK) Peaky Blinders Season 6

(UK) Peaky Blinders Season 6 F. Murray Abraham (US) The White Lotus Season 2

Best Global TV Series Supporting Actress

Julia Garner (US) Ozark Season 4

(US) Ozark Season 4 Sheryl Lee Ralph (US) Abbott Elementary Season 2

(US) Abbott Elementary Season 2 Hannah Einbinder (US) Hacks Season 2

(US) Hacks Season 2 Jennifer Coolidge (US) The White Lotus Season 2

(US) The White Lotus Season 2 Dan Liu (China) Reset Season 1

Best Global TV Series Producer

George Vincent Gilligan Jr. (US) - Better Call Saul Season 6

(US) - Better Call Saul Season 6 Ryan J. Condal & Jocelyn Diaz (US) - House of the Dragon Season 1

& (US) - House of the Dragon Season 1 Jackie Cohn (US) - Severance Season 1

(US) - Severance Season 1 Mike White（US) - The White Lotus Season 2

Taylor Sheridan & John Linson（US) - 1923 Season 1

For more information, please visit https://huadingawards.com/ or https://www.instagram.com/huadingawardsusa.

About Huading Awards

The Huading Awards were founded in 2007 by the Huading Awards Group. The awards aim to promote Asia's thriving arts and cultural scene, spread Asian culture and help bridge the gap between the Asian and global entertainment industries. These awards are the highest honor given for celebrities' reputations among global audiences, with award shows featuring different themes including public images, film, TV shows, music and fashion.

