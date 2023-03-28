New release 'Unearthing Alix' shares insights on how to reclaim your soul, reignite your fire, and realign your true purpose

Alix Phoenix shares her story of pain and abuse, healing and finding happiness in life

HAWKE'S BAY, New Zealand, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alix Phoenix enters the world of publishing with the release of "Unearthing Alix" (published by Balboa Press AU), a self-help memoir designed to empower women, ignite their inner fire, and awaken the goddess that resides deep within.

This book is shares very raw and inspirational life story that will give readers strength and courage to escape the shadows of their mind and the darkness that imprisons them in narcissistic and toxic relationships. By sharing her history of pain and abuse, the author hopes to help others who are going through similar circumstances find hope, rediscover happiness, and rise above anything that dims the flame of passion.

"There are many unhealthy relationships, some of which are normalized in society," Phoenix points out. "It is not normal for anyone to be controlled, mentally, emotionally, physically or sexually abused. People need to become aware of the dangers surrounding these issues, gain knowledge and find the power to remove themselves from such relationships."

"Unearthing Alix" seeks to gives those who read it a sense of belonging and understanding that they are not alone.

"Unearthing Alix"

By Alix Phoenix

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 212 pages | ISBN 9781982296742

E-Book | 212 pages | ISBN 9781982296735

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Alix Phoenix is an intuitive writer. Always a deeply spiritual person, she now shares her raw and inspirational life story to give readers the strength and courage to escape from the shadows of their own minds. Originally from Spain, she is now intuitively living her soul's purpose with her three beautiful, soulful children in New Zealand.

