Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,387 in the last 365 days.

New self-improvement books shares actionable guidance on how to break free from the chains of normality and craft the life they really deserve

Christopher Stear announces the publication of 'It Happens FOR You: A Guide to Creating a Brilliant Life'

GOLD COAST, Australia, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christopher Stear marks his debut in the publishing scene with the release of "It Happens FOR You: A Guide to Creating a Brilliant Life" (published by Balboa Press AU).

This book is a collection of memorable episodes in the author's incredible life, often told in a quirky, easy-to-read way. At the end of each episode is a list of takeaways designed to empower readers and provoke them into examining their own approach to life. It will also provide them insights in to the real value and rewards that can be found in their daily interactions and how to craft the life they really deserve.

"We can all have an interesting and fulfilling life if we simply choose to make it that way and have the courage and knowledge to step outside the dots of normality," Stear states.

"It Happens FOR You: A Guide to Creating a Brilliant Life" will appeal to those seeking to live a better, more fulfilling life, and create a better best for themselves and their loved ones.

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/848883-it-happens-for-you to get a copy.

"It Happens FOR You: A Guide to Creating a Brilliant Life"
By Christopher Stear
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781982296872
E-Book | 126 pages | ISBN 9781982296889
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author
Christopher Stear lives in Australia close to his beloved beach. He has had a diverse and unusually wide-ranging professional life including service in the United States Marine Corps 1st Recon Bn and, decades later, as 56 years old, he joined the Royal Australian Air Force as an officer. His role (there are around 40) have included emergency services in both police and ambulance; a national media career in both print and television; a property developer and real estate professional; lecturer, coach and trainer in leadership and sales; senior political media advisor at both state and federal level; and he has been an invitee to the West Wing of the White House. Stear has spent the last 40 years involved in the study and practice of personal and professional development, and firmly believes that with the right help, people can achieve a better best for themselves and their loved ones. Stear holds a Master of Communication, is a graduate of Harvard Business School, and is a qualified psychotherapist and clinical hypnotherapist. Visit christopherstear.com.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au or call 1-800-844-925.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPressAU, 1-800-844-925, pressreleases@balboapress.com

 

SOURCE BalboaPressAU

You just read:

New self-improvement books shares actionable guidance on how to break free from the chains of normality and craft the life they really deserve

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more