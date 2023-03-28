New poetry collection inspires readers to rise above the challenges, move forward in their journey with utmost grace

Stephanie Kawada announces the publication of 'Our Personal Gaman: A Poetic Palette in the Circle of Life'

GARDENA, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephanie Kawada finally release her first poetry collection titled "Our Personal Gaman: A Poetic Palette in the Circle of Life" (published by Archway Publishing).

This anthology of poems represents her family's story, which has been dealt a certain deck of cards and is challenged to make certain choices. The poems depict the dilemmas they faced and the people who have made an impact in their lives and have motivated them to gain strength and cope with utmost grace and choose a better path. Weaving a poignant and inspiring story to describe "gaman," a Zen Buddhist term that expresses perseverance and discipline in the face of adversity, this conglomeration of free verse and haiku aims to remind readers to persevere and always move forward, despite the challenges and afflictions, and not allow personal turmoil to occupy center stage.

"In society, we meet all types of people," Kawada says. "Let us never forget those who are less fortunate—those who are ill or have disabilities, or those who may suffer from depression or feel isolated. I hope that this book will inspire them to make every attempt to rise above their existing condition and choose to live—to feel motivated to follow the meandering and diverse roads that this interesting journey takes in the circle of life. May the journey bring renewed hope and personal fulfillment."

"Our Personal Gaman: A Poetic Palette in the Circle of Life" will appeal to those who are in need of inspiration and encouragement. This book aims to bring renewed hope and personal fulfillment in their journey. Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/842583-our-personal-gaman for more information.

"Our Personal Gaman: A Poetic Palette in the Circle of Life"

By Stephanie Kawada

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781665732406

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 138 pages | ISBN 9781665732413

E-Book | 138 pages | ISBN 9781665732390

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Stephanie Kawada has worked professionally in a role aimed at executing meticulous and superior technical and editing skills to contribute in a dynamic publishing environment to meet the customers' high-quality and cost-effective standards and deadlines. She is currently a freelance editor who enjoys working on books of all genres and scientific papers, primarily in medicine and the humanities. With an eagle eye for detail and precision and a penchant for colorful and fluid artistic creations — whether it be jewelry, needlepoint, or poetry — she loves to learn new things, reach out to help others, and take care of an active household consisting of a blue merle sheltie, a tabby cat, colorful koi, and finches. Kawada is also a contributor of haikus titled "Dreams and Life" in a book titled "26 Angels: Words for a Healing Heart" by Oumar Dieng. Dedicated to everyone affected by the Sandy Hook tragedy, this series of haikus evoke imageries that conjure treasured memories, raucous laughter, sunny smiles, and brilliant childhood and lives abruptly terminated.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing