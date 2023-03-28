Meetion announces its participation at Hong Kong Spring Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) 2023

Meetion has officially announced its participation in the Hong Kong Spring Electronics Fair. The professional computer gaming peripheral manufacturer will be attending the 2023 Hong Kong Spring Electronics Fair from April 12 to 15 in Hong Kong, China. The brand will be welcoming visitors at Booth Number Hall of Fame - Digital Entertainment, 1E-E22. During the exhibition, visitors can experience the brand's latest range of computer gaming peripherals.

"This is our first offline exhibition after the pandemic, and it is a very rare and valuable opportunity. We have been preparing for this exhibition for a long time. During this period, we have continuously listened to player feedback and designed these products specifically based on market trends and current fashion trends. These products will provide gamers and peripheral enthusiasts with a brand new customized gaming experience," said a Meetion spokesperson.

About the Hong Kong Trade Development Council

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory organization established in 1966 that is responsible for promoting, assisting, and developing trade in Hong Kong. The HKTDC has 50 offices worldwide, including 13 in Mainland China, dedicated to promoting Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub.

The HKTDC provides opportunities for businesses, particularly SMEs, to develop domestic and global markets through international exhibitions, conferences, and business missions. The HKTDC also provides the latest market analysis and product information through research reports and digital information platforms.

The Hong Kong Spring Electronics Fair is a large international professional exhibition certified by the World Trade Union UFI, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. It complements the Hong Kong Autumn Electronics Fair held annually in October (currently the largest comprehensive electronic product trade fair in Asia and the world), echoing each other.

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council's Hong Kong Spring Electronics Fair is an excellent choice for expanding business networks. Exhibitors can seize this golden opportunity to participate in this highly anticipated electronics event and contact major global buyers.

About Meetion

Founded in 2013, Meetion has become a well-known brand in the gaming and computer accessory industry. The company is headquartered in Dongguan, which is recognized as the manufacturing base for world electronic products. Meetion has led the way in supplying top-notch gaming peripherals to the international market, and its most recent line of products displays the company's dedication to satisfying gamers' needs. Meetion's products are designed to meet customers' needs in different markets and are available at competitive prices. Its products are well-liked by gamers all over the globe because they emphasize quality, dependability, and affordability.

Meetion's participation in the HKTDC Fair 2023 allows the company to showcase its latest products and engage with customers worldwide. Meetion's commitment to quality, performance, and affordability has made it a popular choice among customers. The company's products are designed to meet the needs of different markets and are available at competitive prices.

The users can seek more information about the wide range of products by Meetion on the Meetion website.

