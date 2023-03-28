Aircraft Interface Device Market Future Prospects and Industry Opportunities by 2030

Aircraft Interface Device Market

Aircraft interface device enhances the performance of electronic flight bag applications, reduces fuel burn and efficiency.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Interface Devices are essentially electronic devices that act as a bridge between aircraft systems and various external networks. They enable pilots, ground crews, and passengers to access data and information, as well as communicate with one another, both in the air and on the ground.

One of the key benefits of AIDs is that they enable real-time data transfer between aircraft systems and ground-based networks. This can include everything from weather updates and air traffic control communications to maintenance alerts and passenger entertainment systems. With AIDs in place, airlines can ensure that their aircraft are operating at optimal levels, while passengers can enjoy a more seamless and connected travel experience.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aircraft Interface Device Market by Connectivity, Fit, and Aircraft Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to strict lockdowns and banned domestic and international travel across the world, especially in the initial phase. This gave way to steep decrease in demand for air-travel and hindered the adoption of new technologies, into remodeling the aircraft technologies. This factor impacted the global aircraft interface device market negatively.

Also, there have been delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of robust and innovative aircraft interface solutions across the world. Nevertheless, the global situation is getting better and the market is expected to revive soon.

The global aircraft interface device market was valued at $163.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $368.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3%.

By connectivity, the market is categorized into wired and wireless. The wireless segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for convenient inflight entertainment services, highly responsive avionics, and reliable data transmission needs.

By aircraft type, the global aircraft interface device market is bifurcated into civil and military. The military segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to rapid growth in demand for modernizing aircraft interface systems in new and older generation of military aircraft across the world.

Aircraft interface device enhances the performance of electronic flight bag applications, reduces fuel burn and efficiency, and provides important safety features, which are expected to drive the aircraft interface device market during the forecast period. However, issues relating to the certification from regulatory bodies and rise in the vulnerability of flight systems and electric flight bags are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, benefits associated with advanced in-flight entertainment services and rise in demand for situational awareness are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.

Key Findings Of The Study

By connectivity, the wireless segment is expected to register a significant aircraft interface device industry growth during the forecast period.

By fit, the retrofit segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By aircraft type, the military segment is projected to lead the global aircraft interface device market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to civil segment.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.