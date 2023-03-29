BB Cream Market worth US$ 10.0 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 17.2 % by 2022-2032 BY PMI

BB Cream Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BB cream market is projected to grow from US$ 2.4 billion in 2020 to US$ 10.0 billion by 2029. BB cream market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to BB cream is a multi-functional cream which provides good base for makeup, provides sun protection with promising smooth, and natural-looking skin. Increasing adoption of BB cream across the globe owing to its excellent properties such as anti-wrinkle and anti-inflammatory is another factor driving growth of the global BB cream market.
The report "BB Cream Market, by Product (Air Cushion and Bottled), By Application (Oily Skin, Dry Skin, and Combination Skin), by Distribution Channel (Departmental/Grocery Stores, Multi Branded Retail Stores, Online Channels, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Exclusive Retail Stores), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"
Key Highlights:
The BB cream market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue to expand in the coming years. BB cream, also known as blemish balm, is a multi-functional cosmetic product that combines skincare benefits with coverage, making it a popular choice among consumers who want a quick and easy makeup routine. The global market for BB cream is being driven by the increasing demand for beauty products that provide skincare benefits and offer a natural, flawless look.
One of the key trends driving the growth of the BB cream market is the rising demand for products that provide sun protection. Many BB creams now contain SPF to protect the skin from harmful UV radiation, making them a popular choice for consumers who want a simple way to protect their skin from the sun.
Another trend driving the market is the growing popularity of natural and organic beauty products. Many BB creams now feature natural and organic ingredients, such as plant extracts and antioxidants, which appeal to consumers who are increasingly concerned about the potential health risks associated with traditional chemical-based beauty products.
In terms of regional growth, the Asia-Pacific region is currently the largest market for BB creams, driven by the popularity of Korean beauty products and the increasing demand for products that cater to diverse skin tones.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The BB cream market accounted for US$ 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 17.2% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and region.
• By product, the global BB cream market is segmented into air cushion and bottled.
• On the basis of application, the global BB cream market is categorized into oily skin, dry skin, and combination skin.
• By region, Asia-Pacific BB cream market accounted for major revenue share of the global BB cream market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and inclination of individuals towards better appearance in order to create demand for BB cream in South Corea and Japan. The market in Middle East is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.
BB Cream Market segmentation:
Skin type:
BB creams are designed for various skin types, including dry, oily, combination, and sensitive skin. Therefore, they can be segmented based on the skin type they are formulated for. For instance, some BB creams are designed to hydrate dry skin, while others are formulated to control oil production in oily skin.
Distribution channel:
BB creams are sold through various distribution channels, including online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and department stores. They can be segmented based on the distribution channel used to sell the product. For instance, some brands may choose to sell their BB creams exclusively through online channels, while others may use a combination of online and brick-and-mortar stores.
Region:
The BB cream market can also be segmented based on the region, as consumer preferences and market dynamics can vary from region to region. The Asia-Pacific region is currently the largest market for BB creams, driven by the popularity of Korean beauty products. Other regions, such as North America and Europe, are also seeing growth in demand for BB creams due to the increasing interest in multi-functional beauty products.
Key Players BB cream market:
• Maybelline Inc.
• Innisfree Corporation
• L’Oreal S.A
• Kiehl's Since 1851 LLC
• Christian Dior SE
• Anna Sui Corporation
• Shu Uemura Cosmetics, Inc.
• Clinique Laboratories
• LLC
• Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
• Lancôme Parfums & Beauté & Cie S.A
• Shiseido Company, Limited
• Able C&C Co., Ltd
• Revlon, Inc.
• Coty Inc.
• Avon Products, Inc.
