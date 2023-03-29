THE MOST CONTROVERSIAL FILM OF THE YEAR, THE UNREDACTED (JIHAD REHAB) TO SCREEN AT ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE LOCATIONS

The UnRedacted (Jihad Rehab), directed by Meg Smaker. Movie Poster
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The UnRedacted is a movie for intelligent people looking to have their preconceived notions challenged.” – The Guardian
Filmmaker Meg Smaker announced today that her highly anticipated and intensely controversial documentary "The UnRedacted (Jihad Rehab)" will screen at seven Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations across the United States throughout April. These event screenings will feature in-depth post-screening discussions between Smaker and award-winning journalists that include author Lawrence Wright (The Looming Tower, Going Clear), Pivot host Kara Swisher, Jesse Singal, host of Blocked and Reported and Angel Eduardo, editor/writer at FIRE organization.
"I'm excited to work with Alamo Drafthouse and finally give audiences a chance to see the film for themselves and make up their own minds,” says Smaker.
The documentary follows a group of men trained by al-Qaeda who are transferred from Guantanamo to the world’s first rehabilitation center for “terrorists” located in Saudi Arabia. Filmed over three years, with unprecedented access, it is a complex and nuanced exploration of the men we have heard so much about but never heard from.
The film originally premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival under its original title, "Jihad Rehab," drawing both critical praise and intense controversy. Subsequent festival offers were retracted and commercial distribution interest evaporated. With no traditional distribution options available, Smaker created a GoFundMe campaign to release the film herself. After Smaker’s journey was featured on Sam Harris’ podcast "Making Sense,” her GoFundMe campaign exploded from $3,000 to over $750,000 in a matter of weeks.
Since the controversial Sundance screenings, "The UnRedacted (Jihad Rehab)" has been championed by critics and journalists as a thought-provoking and compelling exploration of a topic that has been the subject of much debate and discussion.
“A deeply empathic look at men who were almost completely powerless, beautifully shot and edited…two years of editing produced a film that stunned virtually everyone who saw it. Smaker's combination of access to the men, compassion for what they had gone through, and willingness to ask tough questions about their violent pasts made her film unique.” – author Sebastian Junger
“A humanizing journey through a complex emotional process of self-reckoning and accountability, and a look at the devastating fallout of flawed U.S. and Saudi policy…I’m Muslim, and I like Jihab Rehab. The film took pains to understand the culture these men came from and molded them. It does a disservice to throw away a film that a lot of people should see.” – Lorraine Ali, Los Angeles Times
New York City
Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:30pm & 8:00pm, 4:30pm, moderated by Jesse Singal; 8:00pm moderated by Angel Eduardo
Washington, DC
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00pm, moderated by Kara Swisher
Chicago
Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30pm, moderator TBC
Denver
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 6:30pm, moderator TBC
Austin
Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 4:00pm, moderated by Lawrence Wright
San Antonio
Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 4:30pm, moderator TBC
Los Angeles
Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30pm, moderator TBC
Smaker’s screening tour will also expand globally with the first stop in New Zealand, where it will make its return to the Doc Edge Film Festival on Wednesday, April 26 at the SkyCity Theatre. Smaker will participate in a post-screening panel discussion with renowned journalist Neil Waka. The film originally was featured as part of last year's Doc Edge Festival and is back this year to launch the program. Tickets and further information can be found at https://docedge.nz/festival/films/the-unredacted-2023/.
