Coffee exports to Netherlands enjoy triple-digit growth

VIETNAM, March 27 - HÀ NỘI Việt Nam exported 7,420 tonnes of coffee worth US$18.77 million to the Netherlands in the first two months of the year, up 93.1 per cent in volume and 105.7 per cent in value year on year, according to the General Department of Việt Nam Customs.

The average export price of Vietnamese coffee to the market also rose by 5.7 per cent to $2,517 per tonne from one year ago.

In February alone, the country shipped 4,100 tonnes of coffee worth $10.11 million to the Netherlands, up 110.3 per cent in volume and 136.6 per cent in value compared to February 2022.

Last year, the major suppliers of coffee to the Netherlands were mainly from the intra-EU market, including Belgium, Germany, France, Finland, and Italy. Meanwhile, Dutch coffee imports from non-EU markets also enjoyed double-digit growth, with Việt Nam becoming the second largest foreign supplier.

Experts have advised Vietnamese enterprises to boost coffee exports to the Netherlands which is considered the gateway into the European market.

They also recommended that Vietnamese firms study consumer demand, logistics services, and distribution systems to further penetrate the Dutch and European markets. VNS