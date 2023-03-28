Halal Food Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4,177.3 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.1%

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Halal Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global halal food market size reached US$ 2,221.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4,177.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.1% during 2022-2028.

Halal food refers to food items and beverages that are strictly prepared according to the rules underlined by the Islamic dietary law.

According to this law, alcohol, blood, pork, by-products of pork and blood, animals that are dead before slaughtering, and those not killed in the name of Allah are considered 'haram' or impermissible for consumption. Moreover, halal food products are packaged and stored in utensils, which have been cleaned as per the prescribed guidelines.

Over the past few years, halal food items have become popular amongst both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers as they have evolved from being an identification mark of religious observation to assurance of food safety, hygiene and reliability.

For example, slaughtered halal animals undergo two health checks, as compared to the single inspection performed on other conventional animals. Besides this, several Islamic and non-Islamic countries are implementing stringent regulatory frameworks, which consist of globally accepted standards, to attract novel entrants in the market.

With an increase in the demand, manufactures have widened their product portfolio by introducing several value-added food items, including hot dogs, soups, candies, burgers, sandwiches, cookies, creams and pizzas. Moreover, the flourishing e-commerce industry has facilitated consumers with easy accessibility of halal-certified food products.

