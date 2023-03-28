Flexible Electronics Global Market to Reach $44.4 Billion by 2028: Players Include 3M, Konica Minolta, LG, Panasonic and Samsung

There were 2,386 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,466 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flexible electronics market size reached US$ 28.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 44.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2028.
Flexible electronics, or flex circuits, refer to various electronic devices that are mounted on stretchable or conformable substrates, such as plastic, metal foil, paper and flex glass.
These devices are bendable, twistable and stretchable, and can be incorporated into various consumer and industrial products. These devices are commonly used in smartphones, health tracking tools, security tags, automotive sensors and strain gauges in civil constructions.
The significant growth in the consumer electronics sector is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing consumer preference for wearable devices is also creating a positive outlook for the market. Smartphones, tablets, watches and televisions are being manufactured using flexible display panels to enhance their aesthetic appeal, portability and durability.
Additionally, widespread product adoption in the healthcare industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Flexible biomedical devices can be implanted on the patient's skin for analyzing biomechanical movements, biological signals and vital signs accurately, along with improving sensations in robotic arms and prosthetic hands.
Moreover, product integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is acting as another growth-inducing factor. These devices are implanted as smart fabric sensors in helmets, seats, gloves, shoes, clothing materials and steering wheels for collection of data in real-time.
Other factors, including the development of innovative, lightweight, ultra-thin and foldable variants, which are commonly used in hybrid system-in-foil (SiF) and photovoltaic (PV) system installations for solar power, are projected to drive the market further.
