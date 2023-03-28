Mitsubishi Electric Receives Order for ±700MVA STATCOM Aimed at Stabilizing Power Grid in Northeast Japan

Will strengthen control of diversified power grid for expanded use of renewable energy sources

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today that it has received an order for a static synchronous compensator (STATCOM) rated at ±700MVA, the world's largest capacity class, from Tohoku Electric Power Network Co., Inc., which is headquartered in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture. The STATCOM is expected to be operational by the end of 2031.

The ongoing introduction of renewable energy generation in northeastern Japan's power grid will contribute to carbon neutrality, but will also make it more difficult to maintain a stable power supply. The new system will be installed at the Iwate substation in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture to help stabilize synchronization whenever a power system failure occurs due to bulk power transmission.

STATCOMs are devices that control and stabilize power voltage in a power system by instantly providing reactive power. Mitsubishi Electrics' STATCOM supports power-oscillation damping and harmonic voltage suppression based on technologies that have been optimized through extensive testing. The company's advanced technologies and well-proven track record of global supply in this field led to its STATCOM being selected for use at the Iwate substation, which plays a significant role in northeastern Japan's power grid.

