Governor Abbott Directs DPS To Assist Austin Police Department

TEXAS, March 28 - March 27, 2023 | Austin, TX | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to provide assistance to the City of Austin Police Department (APD) to help reduce crime and improve safety in the state's capital.

"In Texas, public safety remains our top priority, and we will do whatever it takes to support the brave men and women in law enforcement who protect our communities," said Governor Abbott. "I welcome the opportunity to work with Mayor Watson and city officials to provide the personnel and resources needed to make Austin safer. Texas has always been—and always will be—a law and order state."

At the direction of the Governor, DPS will support APD by providing a data-driven violent crime suppression task force composed of troopers, special agents, and intelligence-level policing.