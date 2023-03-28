Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,393 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,473 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Directs DPS To Assist Austin Police Department

TEXAS, March 28 - March 27, 2023 | Austin, TX | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to provide assistance to the City of Austin Police Department (APD) to help reduce crime and improve safety in the state's capital. 

"In Texas, public safety remains our top priority, and we will do whatever it takes to support the brave men and women in law enforcement who protect our communities," said Governor Abbott. "I welcome the opportunity to work with Mayor Watson and city officials to provide the personnel and resources needed to make Austin safer. Texas has always been—and always will be—a law and order state."

At the direction of the Governor, DPS will support APD by providing a data-driven violent crime suppression task force composed of troopers, special agents, and intelligence-level policing.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Directs DPS To Assist Austin Police Department

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more