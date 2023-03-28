DC Department of Buildings EXPANDS VACANT-TO-VISUAL PROGRAM into the metaverse

(WASHINGTON, DC) – March 21, 2023 – The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) is expanding its Vacant-to-Visual Program into the metaverse by adding new local artists, launching a collection of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to support such artists, and announcing a call to property owners to apply for their buildings to be included in the program.

Through the Vacant-to-Visual Program, local and regional artists of color transform vacant and blighted buildings into artwork. Original art and vibrant colored designs are used to beautify each property, with the goal to attract investment into neighborhoods, reduce eyesores, and make buildings safer. Residents are encouraged to use the murals as inspiration to bring more color and liveliness to their own properties, thereby enriching the unique flavor of their neighborhood and beautifying the District of Columbia.

“In the District, we are laser focused on helping to return hundreds of vacant properties – primarily homes – to productive use and expanding the housing supply here in our community,” said DOB Acting Director Ernest Chrappah. “This program is just another example of applying an innovative approach to real estate transformation and working with our community to improve the quality of lives.”

Current properties in the program can be found in four wards, with potentially eight more properties to be announced in the coming weeks.

The NFTs will be made available for sale beginning on April 4, 2023, with proceeds going to benefit the artists. The minting of the NFTs is made possible through a public-private partnership between DOB, the Arena Social Arts Club, and DMA United. The Arena Social Arts Club is a District-based 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission is to highlight Black artists and curators and to showcase visual, performing and literary arts in a multi-functional, community space that aims to advance the importance of cultural arts through events and genuine engagement. DMA United is an advertising and representation agency that provides branding, creative and business development services. It is the developer of the CityKey platform, which provides dynamic access to cities, their art and their experiences.

Property owners interested in submitting their vacant properties to the Vacant-to-Visual Program may do so using the DOB online form.