Content Delivery Network Market Size & Share Revenue Forecasted to Reach USD 38,689 Billion By 2027, at 15.3% CAGR

Content delivery Network Market Size

A surge in internet penetration and the rise in the use of smartphones and wearables also drive the market globally.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in adoption of new cutting-edge technologies in various organizations and rise in need to create new milestones in the communication sector drive the growth of the content delivery network market. In addition, an increase in demand for low-latency content delivery among small & medium enterprises fuels the growth of the market.

Furthermore, an increase in need for interactive, efficient and cost-effective content delivery network service along with emerging technology such as augmented reality and virtual reality are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the media and entertainment segment contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for around one-fourth of the global content delivery network market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

This is due to usage of online video streaming and online gaming. However, the healthcare segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to real-time information of patients offered during various situations on the regular basis.

Based on component type, the solution segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global content delivery network market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

This is due to the adoption of solutions among organizations as it allows them to focus on their major activities. However, the services segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 16.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to an increase in demand for various services such as managed services, professional services, and low-cost maintenance services for maintaining security and high quality of the network.

On the basis of provider type, the traditional CDN segment dominated the overall CDN market share in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. As a host, this website traditionally is becoming difficult because of a single point of presence of a server so the content delivery network helps it to build a faster, the more secure and cost-effective network for better customer experience which will create lucrative opportunities in the global content delivery market.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the global content delivery network market, and is expected to maintain dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to high adoption of online services and media, rise in usage of artificial intelligence (AI) & other smart connected devices in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain the highest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, due to ongoing development in the IT and telecom sector that drives organizations to invest heavily in the content delivery network to improve productivity and sustain growth. In addition, a major shift toward digital transformation, a rise in cloud deployment, and technological advancement among small & medium businesses supplement the growth.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the content delivery network market are Akamai Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Limelight Networks, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC, Lumen Technologies, Cloudflare, Inc, Citrix Systems, and Rackspace Technology. This study includes content delivery network market trends, content delivery network market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Internet and data service providers experienced nearly 30–45% growth in internet traffic worldwide. Owing to the rise in the need to ensure the highest capability and capacity for providing content over the delivery network with high performance, they implemented massive investment plans.

• There has been considerable growth in the popularity of content delivery networks and the attention of researchers in both industry and academia to save data searching costs. This generated more revenue streams for service providers as they offered various features in networking.

• Organizations that deployed content delivery networks before the pandemic was able to adjust to new business requirements rapidly as work-from-home became mandatory to ensure business continuity.

