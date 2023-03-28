Sunroom Becomes More Popular After COVID 19 And There Are A Lot Of Benefit Coming With It

Vision Art Aluminum sunroom can be converted to a spare bedroom, office or den, or it can be added as an extension to your home. This newfound space will not only expand your living area, but may be used in a variety of ways such as a home office, game and craft room, or gym. Depending on your lifestyle, the possibilities are endless.

NORTH BERGEN, N.J., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunrooms have been an important trend in home improvements for many years. However, their place in the home is more vital than ever with Americans spending more time indoors since the pandemic. As a result, less than 8% of our time is spent in the sun. The impact this has on our overall well-being is tremendous since this lack of Vitamin D increases our risk for a number of health issues.

According to the National Institute of Health, "Vitamin D deficiency is a pandemic."

Also, "There is mounting scientific evidence that implicates Vitamin D deficiency with an increased risk of Type I [juvenile] diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, hypertension, cardiovascular heart disease and many common deadly cancers."

How to find out if you are deficient in Vitamin D? As with all health issues, consult your primary care physician and request s/he add that blood test to your routine lab work. It's that simple. Parents, are your kids spending less time in the sun, too? Ask your pediatrician to do a Vitamin D deficiency screen and ask about the possibility of a blood sugar test given the increased risk of juvenile diabetes mentioned by NIH.gov.

The Mayo Clinic states: "Vitamin D levels are determined by a blood test called a serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D blood test. A normal level is 20-50 ng/mL, and deficiency is considered anything less than 20 ng/mL according the Institute of Medicine (IOM)."

Few foods actually contain this important life preserver and those that are fortified with Vitamin D generally don't satisfy minimum requirements. If your Vitamin D count is low, however, your physician will recommend supplementation probably with over-the-counter vitamin therapy. However, sensible sun exposure without the danger of harmful UV rays could be part of a wellness routine that embraces improving health and as well as a valuable investment in your future.

Want to make your house shine? Then let the sunshine in by adding a sunroom. Letting the sunshine in adds a whole new dimension of brightness that will literally light up your home and add value to your property. What's more, it's good for your health.

Vision Art Aluminum sunroom can be converted to a spare bedroom, office or den, or it can be added as an extension to your home. This newfound space will not only expand your living area, but may be used in a variety of ways such as a home office, game and craft room, or gym. Depending on your lifestyle, the possibilities are endless.

Sunrooms make excellent family rooms; craft rooms; game space; "stay-cation" spots (with gasoline prices through the roof); yoga and meditation space; sitting rooms; home gyms; greenhouses and indoor gardens. Thinking way ahead and following the old axiom, luck favors the prepared, a sunroom can be a main floor bedroom when someone in the family can no longer climb stairs. High standards, fabulous European design, world class energy efficient materials, a talented artistic, plan and build team and an up-to-code, reliable artistic architectural design.

Health benefits and property value aside, sunrooms encourage families to spend time together, do puzzles, play cards and games, even stargaze and expand intellectual horizons, etc. and these ground-level additions are ideal for the aging population who may have mobility issues. As a home office, a sunroom may aid in productivity and focus, and help clarify your thinking and memory skills resulting in increased business. Adding live plants will also bring you closer to nature in a bug-free environment to help relax you and improve your overall mood and creativity. At the end of the day, you'll sleep better too after spending time in the sun.

Vision Art Aluminum doesn't build ordinary structures; they build impressive usable art without sparing the important details contractors sometimes miss. Of course, it's necessary to do everything according to building code and the letter of the laws, etc and all are created to perfection. However, Vision Art Aluminum has something special in their work ethic. They understand art, customer care, resale value and infuse an excitement into their work not seen in North Jersey ever before while being led by progressive, dynamic leadership.

One last thing? Most of the time, sunrooms are more affordable than extensions and take much less time to build. Adding a sunroom now can be part of an empowered approach to life in that it can serve changing lifestyle needs spanning the present and into the future from home office to kids' playroom, to exercise room, to indoor garden, to anything your heart and soul needs and/or desires.

Let the sunshine in…it's healthy, educational and fun. "May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears." ― Nelson Mandela.

