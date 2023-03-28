STANLEY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ("Stanley" or the "Company") SWK in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Stanley securities between October 28, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 23, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) rising interest rates, inflation, and trends in returning to work away from home were in fact quickly eroding then-heightened demand for Stanley's tools and outdoor products; (ii) the heightened, extraordinary demand Stanley had enjoyed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 into 2022 was returning to 2019 pre-pandemic levels; (iii) Stanley's operations were already showing signs of slowing demand; (iv) as a result of reorganization, share repurchasing, and dividend growth, Stanley lacked the cash to react with agility to changes in demand; and (v) as a result of Stanley's inability to react to a sharp decline in demand, the Company's results and metrics, particularly sales volume, were severely negatively impacted. As a result of the foregoing, Stanley's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

