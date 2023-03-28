Greenberg Traurig's Terence P. McCourt Named a 'Massachusetts Go To Lawyer: Employment 2023'

Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office and chairman of its Labor & Employment Practice, was named a 2023 "Go To Employment Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

BOSTON (PRWEB) March 27, 2023

Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office and chairman of its Labor & Employment Practice, was named a 2023 "Go To Employment Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. McCourt and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication's March 27 issue.

The 2023 Go To Lawyers are nominated by their peers and chosen by a panel from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Honorees are selected for demonstrating in-depth knowledge in their field and extensive experience with a record of success, according to the publication.

McCourt represents a broad range of organizations in virtually all facets of management-side labor and employment law. During more than two decades of practice, he has gained a national reputation for his practical, strategic approach to employment law issues.

With significant litigation experience, McCourt handles diverse employment matters, including employment discrimination and wrongful termination cases in state and federal courts, wage and hour compliance, labor arbitration cases, noncompetition cases, internal corporate investigations, and National Labor Relations Board proceedings. He also counsels employers concerning day-to-day human resources issues as well as myriad legal requirements in the workplace, particularly related to significant operational changes such as mergers, acquisitions, business relocations, or reductions in force. McCourt also represents high-profile clients who rely on his judgment and skill to handle highly contentious, confidential cases.

McCourt is regularly called upon to develop policies and contracts for overseas entities expanding their business in the United States. The complex cross-border nature of these matters involves an in-depth analysis of state and federal labor and employment law and its application to the respective parties.

About Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Labor & Employment Practice serves clients from offices throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Members of the practice have had numerous trial wins and are frequently called upon to handle complex, bet-the-company, and large high-stake cases, including nationwide class and collective actions. On the labor side, a leading group of lawyers regularly represents management with labor-relations matters. Labor & Employment team members assist clients with complex employment issues, and design practical, proactive strategies that can be readily implemented by today's human resources professionals. In addition, the practice is recognized by The Legal 500 United States in the areas of Labor and Employment Litigation, Labor-Management Relations, ERISA Litigation, Workplace & Employment Counseling, and Trade Secrets Litigation. Visit Greenberg Traurig's Labor & Employment Blog for insights and analysis of the latest labor and employment developments, including legislation, regulations, cases, policies, and trends.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 80 attorneys practicing in the areas of bankruptcy and restructuring, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, financial services, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, and tax. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 44 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

