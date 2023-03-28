PG&E Outlines Continued Risk-Informed Improvements to Wildfire Safety Efforts Through 2025

There were 2,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,385 in the last 365 days.
Company's Latest Wildfire Mitigation Plan Builds Upon Proven Layers of Protection, Introduces New Technology Solutions
OAKLAND, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon proven layers of protection that have reduced wildfire risk from the company's equipment by more than 90%1, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today shared its multi-faceted, risk-informed strategy aimed at continuing to close the gap on the remaining 10% of wildfire risk. PG&E's 2023-2025 Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP), submitted to California's Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety (Energy Safety), details the company's continued efforts to construct, maintain and operate its system to minimize the risk of catastrophic wildfires and help keep its customers and hometowns safe.
PG&E's WMP outlines critical layers of protection that work together to reduce wildfire ignition risk and strengthen PG&E's electric grid. These measures include system hardening with stronger poles and covered powerlines; the company's 10,000-mile undergrounding program; tree trimming and removal; inspections and repairs; and improved situational awareness. When wildfire risk is elevated, these efforts are bolstered with operational mitigations that include Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS), and Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) under extreme conditions.
The plan also introduces new technology solutions such as partial voltage detection and downed conductor technology that build upon the operational mitigations of EPSS and PSPS. These new technologies detect potential threats to the electric grid and rapidly reduce or shut off power to help prevent wildfire ignitions.
"Our system has never been safer, and we continue to make it safer every day. Our Wildfire Mitigation Plan outlines multiple layers of protection we're using to stop catastrophic wildfires in our hometowns. We're also doing more than ever to reduce the impacts of EPSS and PSPS on our customers. We want a future where our customers don't have to choose between safety and reliability—we want both and we are working every day to make that possible," said PG&E Executive Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer Sumeet Singh.
"In 2022, we continued to enhance our wildfire risk models that predict where, why and how much wildfire risk occurs during a typical wildfire season, and we're using our enhanced risk models to plan and target work and programs to provide the greatest risk reduction for our customers and our hometowns that we are so privileged to serve," added Singh.
Proven Layers of Protection
The WMP highlights several layers of protection that have proved to be effective in reducing wildfire risk. Using these tools, PG&E achieved a 99% decrease in total acres burned in High Fire-Threat Districts in 2022, compared to the 2018-2020 average.
New Technology Solutions
The WMP introduces multiple new technology solutions that are being deployed in concert with proven wildfire risk reduction programs, including the following:
1 Risk scores are calculated using the scoring methodology established by the CPUC in the Safety Model Assessment Proceeding, which reflects the frequency with which various risks are expected to occur and the potential safety, reliability, and financial impacts of varying degrees of wildfire severity.
